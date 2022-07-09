Cloudburst kills at least 16 on pilgrimage in India’s Kashmir region

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KOLKATA, India — Flash floods triggered by a cloudburst killed at least 16 people during an annual Hindu pilgrimage to a Himalayan mountain cave in India’s Kashmir region. Officials mounted a mass rescue effort as 40 others were missing Saturday. The cloudburst that occurred in the area of a sacred Hindu cave about 75 miles west of Srinagar the previous day brought the Amarnath pilgrimage to a halt.

Roughly 15,000 pilgrims were shifted to a base camp at a lower altitude, and rescue workers used helicopters to move those stranded around the cave.

“First it started to rain slowly, which is normal at this altitude. Then, all of a sudden, we heard a loud bang, like a blast,” said Manzoor Ahmad Lone, 31, a photographer who said he has camped near the cave every year since 2012. “I feel lucky to be alive,” Lone said.

Video from local media show floodwaters gushing down the hills as loudspeakers instruct people to leave the area. Eyewitnesses reported seeing huge, truck-size rocks fall from the top of the hills as torrents swept up tents and kitchens. Rescue work was hampered by the difficulty of moving heavy machinery into the region. Army personnel worked with hand tools to clear debris.

“We were terrified by what we saw,” an eyewitness told ANI news agency. This year, more than 300,000 pilgrims had registered for the journey to catch a glimpse of the Amarnath shivling, a natural ice stalagmite considered a form of the god Shiva, at an altitude of nearly 4,000 meters above sea level. The trek to the cave can be made on foot or by pony. Some 80,000 people had completed the pilgrimage this year.

“We quickly ran towards higher grounds for safety. But not everyone was so lucky or quick. We could hear people crying for help,” Lone, the photographer, said. “They were buried under heaps of rock and debris.”

“We have evacuated nearly 100 injured persons. There are people still buried here,” Lt. Gen. Amardeep Singh Aujla told reporters at the Sangam base camp. “We hope to get them out in the next 24 hours.”

With rescue operations underway, the death toll is expected to rise. Cloudbursts are not unknown in the region, but the growing frequency of extreme weather events has alarmed researchers and activists. The last major flood in the valley occurred in 2014. Rapid urbanization and erosion of natural wetlands has made the region particularly vulnerable to a changing climate.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences and spoke to local officials about rescue efforts. “Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected,” he said.

This was the first pilgrimage in three years after a stoppage because of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, the government halted the pilgrimage midway and asked people to turn back days before it revoked Kashmir’s semiautonomous status.

The pilgrimage has been fraught with risks in the past as well. Until a few decades ago, it was conducted over 15 days only. In 1996, snowstorms and blizzards killed nearly 240 pilgrims. A committee set up by the government in the aftermath of the tragedy had recommended capping the number of pilgrims at 100,000 every year.

