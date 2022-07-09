The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Divided G-20 ends; Russia warns of ‘catastrophic’ energy price rises

Ukrainian soldiers ride atop a tank through a street in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
Updated July 9, 2022 at 4:54 a.m. EDT|Published July 9, 2022 at 4:42 a.m. EDT

The Group of 20 summit ended Friday without a traditional communique, or even a group photo, in a sign of the deep divisions among the world’s largest economies caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was among the diplomats to condemn Moscow’s blockade of millions of tons of grain held in Ukrainian ports, the catalyst for rising global food prices. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who walked out of sessions twice, was not present for Blinken’s comments, but accused his Western counterparts of “rabid Russophobia.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that further Western sanctions could be “catastrophic” for global energy markets and consumers. “Sanctions restrictions on Russia cause much more damage to those countries that impose them,” he told a meeting of Russia’s oil and gas leaders Friday.

The United States unveiled a new $400 million military assistance package for Ukraine, as Kyiv urged its allies to send more weapons to slow Russia’s advance in the eastern Donbas region. The U.S. arms package consists of four high-mobility artillery rocket systems, also known as HIMARS, adding to the eight that Washington already has delivered.

Here’s what else to know

  • During a visit to the CIA headquarters Friday, Biden praised the agency for its work enabling the United States to “forewarn the world what Vladimir Putin was planning in Ukraine.”
  • The first Ukrainian soldiers have arrived in the U.K. for what Defense Minister Ben Wallace called “an ambitious new training program” that is eventually expected to prepare 10,000 recruits for front-line combat.
  • A Russian municipal lawmaker was jailed for seven years on Friday, in the harshest sentence issued yet under a law banning dissent or “fake news” about the Russian military.
