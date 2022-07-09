The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Blinken to stop in Tokyo to pay respects to slain leader Abe

July 9, 2022 at 9:31 p.m. EDT
Flowers, bottles of water and a framed photograph of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe sit near the place where he was fatally shot during a political event in Nara, Japan, on July 9. (Kosuke Okahara/Bloomberg)

TOKYO — U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will make an unscheduled stop in Tokyo to pay respects to the assassinated former Japanese leader and staunch U.S. ally Shinzo Abe, the State Department said Sunday.

Blinken is in Southeast Asia for meetings with world leaders. The State Department did not specify which officials Blinken will meet while he is in Tokyo.

Blinken’s visit comes as an investigation continues into the motives and weapons of the alleged gunman, and the security protocols in place, and as Japan holds its upper house election. A win by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, of which Abe and the incumbent prime minister Fumio Kishida are members, would clear the way for Kishida to enact some of his most ambitious and controversial policies in the coming years.

“Secretary Blinken will travel to Tokyo, Japan, to offer condolences to the Japanese people on the death of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo and to meet with senior Japanese officials. The U.S.-Japan alliance is the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and has never been stronger,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said Sunday.

Blinken will depart Bangkok for Tokyo on Sunday night local time.

Hudson reported from Bangkok.

