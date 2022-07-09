Blinken to stop in Tokyo to pay respects to slain leader Abe

Blinken is in Southeast Asia for meetings with world leaders. The State Department did not specify which officials Blinken will meet while he is in Tokyo.

TOKYO — U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will make an unscheduled stop in Tokyo to pay respects to the assassinated former Japanese leader and staunch U.S. ally Shinzo Abe, the State Department said Sunday.

Blinken’s visit comes as an investigation continues into the motives and weapons of the alleged gunman, and the security protocols in place, and as Japan holds its upper house election. A win by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, of which Abe and the incumbent prime minister Fumio Kishida are members, would clear the way for Kishida to enact some of his most ambitious and controversial policies in the coming years.