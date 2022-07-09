Blinken to stop in Tokyo to pay respects to slain leader Abe

TOKYO — U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will make an unscheduled stop in Tokyo to pay respects to the assassinated former Japanese leader and staunch U.S. ally Shinzo Abe, the State Department said Sunday.
Blinken’s visit comes as an investigation continues into the motives and weapons of the alleged gunman, and the security protocols in place, and as Japan holds its upper house election. A win by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, of which Abe and the incumbent prime minister Fumio Kishida are members, would clear the way for Kishida to enact some of his most ambitious and controversial policies in the coming years.
“Secretary Blinken will travel to Tokyo, Japan, to offer condolences to the Japanese people on the death of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo and to meet with senior Japanese officials. The U.S.-Japan alliance is the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and has never been stronger,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said Sunday.
Blinken will depart Bangkok for Tokyo on Sunday night local time.
Hudson reported from Bangkok.