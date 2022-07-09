What to know about the upheaval in Sri Lanka

The president of Sri Lanka agreed to step down later this month, the speaker of the country’s parliament announced, after protesters stormed the presidential home and office Saturday in a dramatic escalation of public anger over the government’s handling of a deepening economic crisis. Thousands of demonstrators descended on the presidential palace in Colombo, the capital, demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose family is held responsible by many for the country’s dire economic straits.