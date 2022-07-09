What to know about the upheaval in Sri Lanka

July 9, 2022 at 3:23 p.m. EDT
Protesters demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa gather inside the compound of Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace in Colombo on July 9. (-/AFP/Getty Images)

The president of Sri Lanka agreed to step down later this month, the speaker of the country’s parliament announced, after protesters stormed the presidential home and office Saturday in a dramatic escalation of public anger over the government’s handling of a deepening economic crisis. Thousands of demonstrators descended on the presidential palace in Colombo, the capital, demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose family is held responsible by many for the country’s dire economic straits.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Saturday he too would give up his post “to make way for an All-Party Government.” The president fled to safety Friday ahead of the protests, which saw dozens of people injured in clashes with police.

Saturday’s demonstrations were the latest in a months-long protest movement sparked by an unprecedented economic crisis in the South Asian nation. Fuel has almost run out, food prices and hunger have spiked and the country defaulted on its foreign debt repayment. The turmoil has felled the political dynasty that dominated Sri Lanka for nearly two decades.

Here’s how Sri Lanka got here.

Sri Lankan protesters storm president’s home amid economic crisis

