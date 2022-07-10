Shinzo Abe’s family to hold private wake for slain former Japan leader

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TOKYO — Relatives of Shinzo Abe planned to gather Monday evening in a private wake, traditionally held here the night before a funeral, as investigators examined security issues and the motives of a gunman who assassinated the former Japanese leader three days ago. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Monday’s “tsuya," a ceremony to send off the dead, is expected to be a small event mostly for Abe’s family, held at the Zojo-ji Temple in Tokyo. A private funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, and larger ceremonies are expected at a later date in the capital and in Abe’s hometown in Yamaguchi prefecture. Plans for a state funeral have not been announced.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unscheduled stop to Tokyo on Monday to offer solidarity and condolences to the Japanese people. The top U.S. diplomat rerouted his itinerary after a trip to Thailand and Indonesia, where a meeting of Group of 20 foreign ministers was jolted last week by the news of the deadly shooting in Japan, where gun violence is rare.

“I’m here because the United States and Japan are more than allies; we are friends. And when one friend is hurting, the other friend shows up,” Blinken told reporters after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. “I’m really grateful to him for taking time to see us in this incredibly difficult time.”

Around the region, tributes have flowed for Abe. In Taiwan, people offered condolence messages at the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association office in Taipei, while Taiwanese flags at government buildings and public schools flew half-mast. In Australia, the Sydney Opera House was lit up in the colors of the Japanese flag.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on Monday visited a memorial for Abe arranged by the Japanese Embassy in Seoul. Other South Korean officials, including President Yoon Suk-yeol and national security adviser Park Sung-han, were expected to pay tribute there.

The man accused of assassinating Abe, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami of Nara, told investigators he believed that the former prime minister was linked to a religious group he blamed for his mother’s financial difficulties.

Japanese media, citing police sources, subsequently reported that Yamagami told investigators that his mother had donated money to the group. Yamagami told investigators that his mother had become bankrupt after the donations, according to the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper, which cited police sources. He said his family fell apart because of his mother’s obsession with the group, and he targeted Abe “out of resentment,” the newspaper reported.

On Sunday, a Tokyo-based representative of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, which in Japan was formerly named the Japan Unification Church, confirmed that the man’s mother is a member. But she had not shown up to recent gatherings, said the representative, who was reached by phone but spoke on the condition of anonymity, citing privacy reasons amid the ongoing criminal investigation.

The official did not have information about the mother’s donations to the church. Police have declined to name the religious organization cited by the suspect. And it was not known whether the mother belonged to other religious organizations.

The Family Federation for World Peace and Unification is expected to hold a news conference later Monday to clarify information about the suspect’s mother, Yoko Yamagami.

The police chief of Nara, where Abe was killed, on Saturday acknowledged security lapses at the political rally that Abe had attended, and pledged to identify and resolve the flaws.

