Russia-Ukraine war live updates Offensives focused near Slovyansk, as south readies for counterassaults

People walk near a shopping center on Saturday that was destroyed by a Russian military strike in Druzhkivka, Ukraine, in the Donetsk region. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)
Updated July 10, 2022 at 2:40 a.m. EDT|Published July 10, 2022 at 2:39 a.m. EDT

Russian forces continue to focus offensive operations in the eastern Donetsk region, with unsuccessful assaults northwest of the city of Slovyansk, according to analysts. Residential areas in the city were hit on Saturday, the regional governor said.

Russia in recent weeks has seized the nearby cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk in its campaign to capture the country’s east, informing fears that Slovyansk could be next. The city was a focal point during conflict in 2014, when pro-Russian separatists gained control of Slovyansk, leaving behind a complex web of conflicted loyalties.

Ukrainian officials also appear to be preparing for conflict in the south as they seek to recapture territory from Moscow. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Friday told residents of the Russian-held Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions that they needed to evacuate — even if it meant going to Russia or annexed Crimea — because Ukrainian forces were set to “de-occupy” the territory. “It will be a huge fight,” she said, according to local media.

Following the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday criticized China’s “alignment” with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine, questioning how any country could be neutral in the face of such aggression. The day before, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Moscow of playing “hunger games” with the world’s food supply, as Russia stands accused of blocking tons of grain from leaving Ukraine. In Kherson, police are investigating claims that Russia is “purposefully” destroying crops.

Here’s what else to know

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sacked more than a dozen foreign envoys, including Ukraine’s often abrasive ambassador to Germany. He called the dismissals a “normal part of diplomatic practice.”
  • The first Ukrainian soldiers have arrived in the United Kingdom for what Defense Minister Ben Wallace called an “ambitious new training program” that is eventually expected to prepare 10,000 recruits for front-line combat.
  • Canada on Saturday said it will export a sanctioned Russian gas turbine back to Germany in a decision poised to upset Ukraine, which pressed Ottawa not to skirt the sanctions it has levied on Moscow.
