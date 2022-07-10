Russia-Ukraine war live updates Offensives focused near Slovyansk, as south readies for counterassaults

Russian forces continue to focus offensive operations in the eastern Donetsk region, with unsuccessful assaults northwest of the city of Slovyansk, according to analysts. Residential areas in the city were hit on Saturday, the regional governor said.
Ukrainian officials also appear to be preparing for conflict in the south as they seek to recapture territory from Moscow. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Friday told residents of the Russian-held Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions that they needed to evacuate — even if it meant going to Russia or annexed Crimea — because Ukrainian forces were set to “de-occupy” the territory. “It will be a huge fight,” she said, according to local media.
Following the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday criticized China’s “alignment” with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine, questioning how any country could be neutral in the face of such aggression. The day before, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Moscow of playing “hunger games” with the world’s food supply, as Russia stands accused of blocking tons of grain from leaving Ukraine. In Kherson, police are investigating claims that Russia is “purposefully” destroying crops.
