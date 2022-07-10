Sri Lanka’s president and prime minister offer to step down, but chaos remains

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Political parties in Sri Lanka met Sunday morning, facing intense pressure to quickly form an interim government after the country’s president and prime minister agreed to step down following fierce anti-government protests. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The announcement of the president’s decision to resign, made by the parliamentary speaker late Saturday, marked a major win for the protesters but plunged the island nation into political turmoil over what happens next.

Tens of thousands of people flooded the streets of Colombo this weekend to demand President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s ouster over disastrous economic policies that have driven the country to collapse. Angry crowds seized the presidential residence and office, and celebrated their victory by diving into the swimming pool and lounging on his bed.

By nighttime, Rajapaksa had conveyed his decision to resign on Wednesday. He had moved out of his home a day ahead of the protests, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Earlier in the evening, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had offered to resign to quell growing unrest, but his offer did not placate irate protesters who set his home ablaze.

“This was a failed president and a failed government,” said Faiszer Musthapha, a member of an opposition party that previously allied with Rajapaksa. He said the long-suffering people of the country had taken control. “It was the might of the people on show,” he said.

“It is a historic moment,” said Harini Amarasuriya, an opposition member of Parliament, “where a true citizen’s struggle ended the rule of an unpopular and untrustworthy government.”

At an all-party meeting Saturday night, lawmakers decided to form an interim government until elections can take place. Discussions are underway to appoint a prime minister before the resignation of the president on Wednesday.

“We can now move into a more acceptable long-term trajectory for the country and for the international community,” said Eran Wickremerathne, a leader of the main opposition party.

Even as the opposition tries to build consensus on next steps, the situation remains volatile as people’s patience has run out and with no quick fixes available.

In May, similar large-scale protests led to the resignation of Rajapaksa’s older brother Mahinda as prime minister and other family members. But the president hung on, appointing a former prime minister to head a new government.

The anger over continued economic distress spilled over again, this time in greater force. Recent weeks have been marked by severe fuel shortages, lengthy power cuts and skyrocketing food prices. The extraordinary circumstances forced authorities to shut down schools and offices and ask government workers to grow food in backyards.

The signs of acute distress are apparent everywhere — in the miles-long lines at gas stations, where it can take up to three days to reach the front, and the desperate attempts by asylum seekers to reach Australia by sea.

The country has been in bailout talks with international lenders, but continuing political instability threatens to jeopardize that process.

Manjuka Fernandopulle, a lawyer specializing in debt restructuring, said creditors would like to deal with a government that is “credible and legitimate” and can “deliver on the promised reform.”

Local media reported that the International Monetary Fund said it hopes for an early resolution so that talks may resume on a bailout package.

At the presidential residence, celebrations by the jubilant crowd continued into the night. Protesters sang and danced with the country’s flag wrapped around their arms.

1.30 am : Celebration continues at the seized President's office in Colombo



📷 Gagana pic.twitter.com/L8Ptc8OI8V — NewsWire 🇱🇰 (@NewsWireLK) July 9, 2022

Masih reported from New Delhi.

