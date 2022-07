Upheaval in Britain has the world asking questions about political intricacies and oddities that are typically of interest only inside the bubble of Westminster.

British actor Hugh Grant is among those who have been trying to explain. “Dear World, You may be wondering what happens next in terms of the British constitution,” he tweeted. “The answer is that 3 newspaper owners — all of whom are non domiciled in the UK for tax purposes — get together and choose our next Prime Minister or “Poodle”. The Queen then anoints them.”