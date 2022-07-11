Russia-Ukraine war live updates Death toll in apartment attack expected to rise; Zelensky vows punishment

Ukrainian officials expect the death toll from an attack in the eastern city of Chasiv Yar to rise, as two dozen people remain trapped under the rubble of two high-rise apartment buildings they say were struck by Russian missiles. Six people have been pulled out of the rubble alive, and 15 bodies have so far been recovered.
“Unfortunately, this is not the final number,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in remarks Sunday evening, promising to find and punish those responsible. Russia carried out three dozen airstrikes across the country this weekend, Ukrainian officials said, with an intensifying focus on the Donetsk region, whose governor called the attacks “true hell.”
Meanwhile, France’s finance minister is warning that Europe should be prepared for the Kremlin to completely shut off gas shipments to Europe as tensions escalate over sanctions and energy. Bruno Le Maire said Sunday that it would be “totally irresponsible to ignore” the possibility of further cuts. “Let’s prepare for a total cutoff of Russian gas,” he said. “Today that is the most likely option.”
Here’s what else to know
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russian forces continue to focus offensive operations in the eastern Donetsk region, with unsuccessful assaults northwest of the city of Slovyansk, according to analysts. Residential areas in the city were hit on Saturday, the regional governor said.
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
