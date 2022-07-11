The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Death toll in apartment attack expected to rise; Zelensky vows punishment

Emergency workers searched the rubble for survivors after a Russian missile struck residences in the eastern Ukrainian city of Chasiv Yar on July 9. (Video: Reuters)
Updated July 11, 2022 at 2:34 a.m. EDT|Published July 11, 2022 at 2:31 a.m. EDT

Ukrainian officials expect the death toll from an attack in the eastern city of Chasiv Yar to rise, as two dozen people remain trapped under the rubble of two high-rise apartment buildings they say were struck by Russian missiles. Six people have been pulled out of the rubble alive, and 15 bodies have so far been recovered.

“Unfortunately, this is not the final number,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in remarks Sunday evening, promising to find and punish those responsible. Russia carried out three dozen airstrikes across the country this weekend, Ukrainian officials said, with an intensifying focus on the Donetsk region, whose governor called the attacks “true hell.”

Meanwhile, France’s finance minister is warning that Europe should be prepared for the Kremlin to completely shut off gas shipments to Europe as tensions escalate over sanctions and energy. Bruno Le Maire said Sunday that it would be “totally irresponsible to ignore” the possibility of further cuts. “Let’s prepare for a total cutoff of Russian gas,” he said. “Today that is the most likely option.”

Here’s what else to know

  • Ukraine’s defense minister said the country’s forces have proved they can use American long-range artillery systems effectively. Oleksii Reznikov told the Wall Street Journal that they still need “more armor, more weaponry from our partners.”
  • Players in the WNBA All-Stars game in Chicago on Sunday all wore jerseys bearing the name and number of Brittney Griner, the basketball star detained in Russia on drug crime charges.
  • Ukraine on Sunday criticized Canada’s decision to return a sanctioned turbine to help Germany get gas from Russia.
