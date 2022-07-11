Russian strikes kill at least three in Kharkiv and injure dozens

Russian strikes hit the northern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Monday, with officials reporting at least three deaths as Russian President Vladimir Putin moved to extend his influence over Ukrainians by offering them citizenship. Late in the day, a reported counterstrike by Ukraine appeared to damage a Russian weapons depot in the occupied Kherson region.
The attacks on civilian targets in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city and a major regional hub, left 31 people hospitalized, including young children, Gov. Oleh Synyehubov wrote Monday afternoon on Telegram. Russian antiaircraft missiles hit “only civilian structures,” including a shopping center and residences, Synyehubov added.
Other cities have suffered similar assaults in recent days. As more bodies were pulled from the rubble of an apartment building in the eastern city of Chasiv Yar on Monday, officials updated the death toll from a strike there last week to 31.
The Institute for the Study of War said in a note published Sunday that Russia appeared to be using “heavy artillery fire in critical areas to set conditions for future ground advances.”
Yet Ukraine’s military claimed a significant hit of its own Monday night after images were shared on social media of a massive explosion at the Russian weapons depot in Nova Kakhovka.
Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, confirmed the strike on Telegram and warned, “This is just the beginning.” Arestovych wrote that U.S.-supplied high-mobility artillery rocket systems, known as HIMARS, were behind 10 similar strikes on Russian depots. Those in the Kherson region were in preparation for an “offensive to liberate the south,” he added.
In an apparent appeal to Ukrainian society, Putin signed a decree Monday to expand a fast-track procedure for Russian citizenship — even for individuals living outside Russian-controlled areas of the country.
The process first announced in 2019 allowed only residents of Donetsk and Luhansk, both contested by Moscow-backed separatists, to apply. Following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February, this was broadened in late May to include the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in the south.
Ukrainians now can apply for Russian citizenship without having to meet the normal requirements of living in Russia for five years plus passing a Russian language test, according to the Tass news agency.
Government officials in Ukraine did not immediately respond to the decree. But in a message posted online Monday morning, Zelensky called on Ukrainians to stay together.
“We have to hold on, we have to fight together on all fronts now — on the political, information and economic fronts, without showing weakness anywhere,” he said.
Zelensky hosted Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Kyiv on Monday, and Rutte used his first visit since the war began to call on other allies to offer more weaponry. He noted that the Netherlands had supplied Ukraine with Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers and other heavy equipment.
“We need to support Ukraine with a sophisticated, modern type of weapons,” Rutte said at a joint news conference with Zelensky.
Despite recent deliveries of equipment and supplies from abroad, Ukraine’s military remains bogged down after months of heavy fighting. The Institute for the Study of War’s latest note said that while Russian forces had entered a “theater-wide operational pause,” its troops were “regrouping to rest, refit, and reconstitute.”
Ukraine has suffered heavy losses of personnel. A call center that is helping to track down missing Ukrainian service members has reported more than 7,200 cases, an official in charge of the effort told local media Monday.
Officials believe that most are being held by Russian forces. “Eventually, they will be offered for exchange and they will return home,” Oleh Kotenko, Ukraine’s commissioner for people who disappeared under special circumstances, told the Suspilne TV station.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Ukrainian officials expect the death toll from an attack in the eastern city of Chasiv Yar to rise, as two dozen people remain trapped under the rubble of two high-rise apartment buildings they say were struck by Russian missiles. “Unfortunately, this is not the final number,” President Zelensky said on Sunday.
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.