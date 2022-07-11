Ukraine criticizes Canada’s decision to return Russian gas turbine to Germany

The Ukrainian government on Sunday criticized Canada’s decision to return a sanctioned Russian gas turbine to Germany, a diplomatic deal that Kyiv said would embolden Moscow to “continue to use energy as a tool of hybrid warfare against Europe.”
Russia’s state-controlled gas company cited the turbine when it cut flows to Europe last month, a move Western nations called “energy blackmail.”
Canada skirted its own sanctions on Russia to return the turbine to Germany, which had been pushing for its return so it could stockpile gas before winter amid fears of energy rationing. But Ukrainian officials have argued that there is no technical basis for Russia’s demand that the turbine be returned, as the pipeline can operate without it. Moscow, they say, is choosing to weaponize gas flow in retaliation for sanctions.
“This dangerous precedent violates international solidarity, goes against the principle of the rule of law and will have only one consequence: it will strengthen Moscow’s sense of impunity,” Ukraine’s Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Energy said in a joint statement.
The ministries urged the Canadian government to reconsider its decision and “ensure the integrity of the sanctions regime.”
The dust-up put Canada in a delicate position, caught between two allies: Germany, a NATO partner, and Ukraine, which Ottawa has backed since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, penalizing more than 1,000 people and entities, including Russia’s oil and gas sector and its industrial manufacturing industry. Canada is home to the world’s second-largest Ukrainian diaspora community.
Canada’s Conservative opposition party also criticized the decision, saying in a statement Sunday that “the return of the gas turbine sets a dangerous precedent of folding to Putin’s blackmail of Europe, and will negatively impact Canada’s standing on the world stage.”
Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s natural resources minister, said Saturday that the permit to return the turbine is “time-limited and revocable.”
“Absent a necessary supply of natural gas, the German economy will suffer very significant hardship,” he said, “and Germans themselves will be at risk of being unable to heat their homes as winter approaches.”
The pipeline is scheduled to shut down temporarily for annual maintenance starting Monday, spurring concern in Europe that the routine 10-day shutdown could be extended.
Robert Habeck, Germany’s economic minister, told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Saturday that the country would need to prepare for the worst-case scenario. “It could be that the gas flows again, maybe more than before. It can also be the case that nothing comes.”
Virtually the entire European Union has said weaning itself off Russian gas should be a priority, but several member countries remain heavily reliant on Moscow. Speaking Sunday at the Rencontres Économiques, an economics forum in southern France, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said it would be “totally irresponsible to ignore” the possibility that Russia cuts the flow of gas more than it already has.
“Let’s prepare for a total cutoff of Russian gas,” Le Maire said. “Today that is the most likely option.”
Kendra Nichols contributed to this report.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russian forces continue to focus offensive operations in the eastern Donetsk region, with unsuccessful assaults northwest of the city of Slovyansk, according to analysts. Residential areas in the city were hit on Saturday, the regional governor said.
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
