The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Iran plans to send Russia drones to replenish weapons lost in invasion

Ukrainian rescue workers clear debris after a Russian strike on a residential building in Chasiv Yar, a city in the eastern Donetsk region. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)
By
, 
and 
 
Updated July 12, 2022 at 2:41 a.m. EDT|Published July 12, 2022 at 2:15 a.m. EDT

Iran plans to provide Russia with “up to several hundred” drones to be used in the war in Ukraine, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday. The move indicates Moscow is running out of precision weapons, according to U.S.-based military analysts, who added that closer cooperation between two U.S. adversaries is likely to encourage the West to step up military assistance to Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Canada for carving out an exemption to Russian sanctions, saying it could be perceived by Moscow as a sign of “weakness” that the Kremlin could exploit. Under pressure from Europe, Ottawa agreed to allow a gas turbine used in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that had been undergoing repairs in Canada to be returned to Germany. European leaders worry that the pipeline, which pumps gas from Russia to Germany, could be used by the Kremlin as leverage in the war.

The death toll continues to rise after Russian strikes in eastern and northern Ukraine. At least 31 people were killed in Chasiv Yar, a city in the eastern Donetsk region, after a Russian missile hit a residential complex over the weekend. Three others were also killed Monday in Kharkiv after Russian airstrikes damaged a shopping center and residences.

Here’s what else to know

  • The U.S. Treasury estimates that oil prices could spike above $140 per barrel if the European Union cuts off Russian imports without a collective purchasing agreement that would set a maximum price on Russian oil.
  • More than 7,200 Ukrainian service members have been reported missing, a Ukrainian official told local media, with the majority of them believed to be in Russian captivity.
  • Russian and Belarusian athletes risk missing qualifying events for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, with a ban on their participation to continue, an influential former International Olympic Committee member told the Guardian.
Loading...