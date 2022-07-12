Russia-Ukraine war live updates Iran plans to send Russia drones to replenish weapons lost in invasion

Former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson (D) is expected to travel to Russia to help negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan, who are imprisoned there.

ABC News was the first to report news that Richardson, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations with a history of trying to negotiate the release of U.S. prisoners from other countries, was planning to travel to Russia on behalf of Griner’s and Whelan’s families.

Richardson’s negotiations helped lead to the release of college student Otto Warmbier, who died in Ohio after being held in North Korea.

Speaking during the White House briefing Monday, national security adviser Jake Sullivan refused to confirm details of Richardson’s travel, but he said the Biden administration has “had communications from the National Security Council to former governor Richardson.”

“I won’t comment on his travel or what he intends to do,” Sullivan said. “What I will say is that President Biden is laser focused on a government to government solution to this issue, as he indicated to Brittney Griner in the letter that he wrote to her.”

Sullivan said the administration is “working directly with the Russian government through appropriate channels to try to bring a speedy resolution” to Griner’s and Whelan’s cases.