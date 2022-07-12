Brother of disgraced Sri Lankan president blocked from fleeing country

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Basil Rajapaksa, the former Sri Lankan finance minister and brother of embattled president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, was blocked at the international airport outside the country’s capital on Tuesday as he tried to flee, two people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Basil Rajapaksa arrived at the airport outside Colombo in a black van, without his family, before trying to board Emirates flight No. 649 to Dubai departing shortly after 3 a.m. local time, according to an airport official, who confirmed an eyewitness account and spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to publicly discuss the situation.

The former finance minister had attempted to enter through a VIP entrance, where security workers blocked him, saying he was not a VIP, the people familiar with the incident said. He then went to a commercial fast-track entrance called the “Silk Route,” where immigration officials declined to authorize his departure. Bloomberg News first reported that Basil Rajapaksa was stopped from leaving.

Advertisement

The incident reflected the national mood against the former minister and his disgraced family. He had the option to attempt to go through the general customs area, the people said, but there was a commotion there, with passengers shouting, so he left the airport.

Rajapaksa was forced to step down as finance minister in April as anti-government protests over economic despair gathered momentum. Those tensions have now boiled over to a total collapse of the country’s economy amid extreme fuel and food shortages.

On Saturday, protesters stormed the president’s residence, cooking in his kitchens, leaping into the swimming pool and jumping on his bed. The president had moved out the day before.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa reiterated on Monday that he would resign from the presidency effective Wednesday. The Post was not able to immediately reach Basil Rajapaksa for comment.

Advertisement

Since protesters stormed the president’s home, there has been intense speculation about his whereabouts, which remain unknown. Rumors that he left the country spread after the Parliament speaker, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, said in an interview with the BBC that he had departed and intended to return for his resignation. He later retracted his claim to another news outlet.

“This was a failed president and a failed government,” said Faiszer Musthapha, a member of an opposition party that previously allied with Rajapaksa.

He said the long-suffering people of the country had taken control. “It was the might of the people on show,” he said.

“It is a historic moment,” said Harini Amarasuriya, an opposition member of Parliament, “where a true citizens struggle ended the rule of an unpopular and untrustworthy government.”

Masih reported from New Delhi and Pietsch from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

GiftOutline Gift Article