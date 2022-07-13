Russia-Ukraine war live updates Zelensky mocks Moscow, touts new weapons; Turkey hosts grain blockade talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky taunted Russia on Tuesday evening, as Kyiv celebrated a strike — apparently conducted with advanced Western rocket launchers — on an ammunition depot in the occupied southern region of Kherson. Russian soldiers are “truly afraid,” Zelensky said, citing intercepted messages. “The occupiers have already felt very well what modern artillery is, and they will not have a safe rear anywhere on our land, which they occupied.”
Russia attempted small-scale assaults around the cities of Siversk, Bakhmut and Slovyansk in the eastern Donetsk region, the focal point of the Kremlin’s latest efforts, according to senior Ukrainian military leaders. They appear to have taken serious losses in some instances, and Britain said Tuesday that Russia had made only limited gains in exchange.
Military delegations from Kyiv and Moscow are set to meet in Istanbul on Wednesday to discuss restarting grain shipments from Ukraine’s blockaded Black Sea ports, the Turkish defense minister said. Ukrainian officials said grain exports had resumed from three Danube riverside ports after Russia withdrew from Snake Island.
