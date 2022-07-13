Rishi, Kemi, Suella. The historically diverse race to be U.K. prime minister.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — In the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party, and thereafter the next British prime minister, there is a Rishi, Suella and Kemi — running against a Tom, Penny and Liz — to replace a Boris. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The Tory contestants for leadership are the most ethnically diverse in British history — though not so much in ideology.

It is a topic of pride — and some boasting — from center-right Conservative leaders, who seem almost giddy that their field is more diverse than previous contests for top spots within the opposition Labour Party, a movement of the center-left, which seeks to represent minorities in Britain. It is also far more diverse than the last Tory leadership contest, won by Johnson in 2019. Of the 10 candidates to begin that race, nine were white.

This year’s multicultural field is a topic of conversation and commentary. But it is not the dominant one. Taxes and cost-of-living are, which is also remarkable. People care. But this now seems normal.

Whether Britain is evolving into a “post-racial” country, or whether it remains mired in systemic racism and colonialist attitudes, remains a subject of debate here, with evidence for both sides.

But the diversity of candidates to replace outgoing Boris Johnson is a thing.

Making her pitch to Conservative activists and lawmakers, Suella Braverman said: “Don’t vote for me because I’m a woman. Don’t vote for me because I’m brown. Vote for me because I love this country and would do anything for it.”

Braverman, who serves as Attorney General for England and Wales, was born in London, to parents of Indian origin who emigrated to Britain in the 1960s from Kenya and Mauritius.

British demographers use a kind of clumsy term to describe nonwhites in Britain — BAME, for “Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic,” a catch-all that has come under considerable criticism.

The United Kingdom’s population is predominantly White British (82 percent), with the second and third largest racial groups Asian British (7 percent) and Black British (3 percent).

In terms of BAME, the four of eight candidates who began the leadership contest on Wednesday were Rishi Sunak, Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch and Nadhim Zahawi. When the first-round votes were counted, Sunak had come out on top and Zahawi had been knocked out, along with Jeremy Hunt, who ran and lost to Johnson in 2019.

Two other prominent Tories — Home Secretary Priti Patel and former health secretary Sajid Javid — decided last-minute not to run.

Those who began the race are squarely Conservative, maybe even more so — though they differ on tax cuts and social spending, and some play more to cultural hot-button topics.

Announcing her bid on ITV, Braverman said she wanted to cut taxes, cut public spending, stop migrants illegally crossing the English Channel in dangerous rafts and also “get rid of all this woke rubbish.” Sunak also criticized “clumsy, gender neutral language.” At her launch, supporters for Badenoch, saw unisex toilet signs replaced by signs for “men” and “ladies.”

This diverse field of candidates today did not happen by accident, but design.

It began in 2005, with the election of David Cameron as Conservative Party leader, after a general election drubbing by Labour. At the time, Conservatives had only two minority lawmakers in Parliament.

“Cameron was the modernizing leader of the Conservatives, a party then seen as traditionalist and hidebound. He was young, still in his 30s. Essentially, he argued that the Tories needed to change their sales force,” said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London.

Bale said Cameron understood that many immigrants and their adult children were good targets for the party: They operated small businesses and were family-oriented, suspicious of government and resistant to high taxes.

Cameron won his leader election with a speech to his party activists that called for a “switch to a whole new generation.” He said he wanted Conservatives to feel “good about themselves” again.

So Cameron pushed his party’s local associations to find and promote younger, more diverse candidates to stand for parliamentary seats in secure Conservative Party constituencies.

Today’s leadership contestants include Badenoch, elected in 2017 to the Saffron Walden constituency, which Bale described as “old Tory and whiter than white,” considered “a safe seat” for Tories since 1922.

When launching her leadership campaign, Badenoch condemned the Johnson government’s commitment to “net zero,” a promise to slash carbon emissions over coming decades to reduce future climate change, as “unilateral economic disarmament.”

Badenoch was born in London, to parents of Nigerian origin and spent most of her childhood in Lagos and the United States.

Tanya Gold, a columnist for the Daily Telegraph, wrote that the Conservative Party’s ethnic diversity might be “confusing and irritating for some Leftists, who think these people should be Leftists because anything else is mad.”

Conservatives note that they — and not Labour — were the first party to see a woman, Margaret Thatcher, as prime minister, and then to promote another to the highest office, Theresa May.

Johnson continued the diversity push, appointing what he called “a cabinet for modern Britain.” The Economist noted, “Boris Johnson is such a vivid embodiment of white privilege that it is easy to forget how diverse his cabinet is.”

Politics being politics, two of those diverse cabinet ministers — Rishi Sunak and Javid Sunak — initiated the government exodus last week, which led to Johnson’s resignation announcement.

Sunak, the former chancellor and finance minister, was born in Southhampton, England to parents of Indian origin who had emigrated from East Africa. Sunak went to some of the most elite, most expensive schools in Britain, including Oxford. He is married to British-Indian fashion designer Akshata Murty, a billionaire daughter of the founder of the Indian IT company Infosys. The couple were the subject of recent mini-scandal that revealed that Murty was filing as a “non-domiciled” resident of the U.K., meaning she was not paying British taxes on almost all of her phenomenal wealth.

Right now, Sunak is a top contender to replace his former boss.

