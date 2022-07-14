A Twitter ‘rando’ named a new coronavirus variant Centaurus and it stuck

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“I have just named BA. 2.75 variant after a galaxy,” wrote Xabier Ostale, who often uses his Twitter account to share coronavirus news. He dubbed the latest coronavirus subvariant that’s drawing attention from scientists “Centaurus.” Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The name appears to be sticking. Since his July 1 tweet, mentions of “Centaurus” referring to the omicron subvariant, which has been reported in at least 10 countries, abounded not just on Twitter — but in headlines around the world. Google searches for the term shot up.

“Korea detects first case of Centaurus covid subvariant,” one South Korean daily announced Thursday. Ostale could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.

The nickname, a reference to a faraway galaxy which is also the name of the father of centaurs in Greek mythology, has reignited a debate about how best to name coronavirus variants and how it affects public perception.

A few complained that variant names shouldn’t be left up to what one user called “randos on Twitter.”

But a chorus of voices acknowledged the memorable name could raise awareness during this phase of the pandemic — especially as fatigue grows in many places and variants circulate. The World Health Organization has sought to remind people that the pandemic is “nowhere near over," with the latest omicron offshoots driving up infections around the world.

Emma Hodcroft, a molecular epidemiologist and researcher at Switzerland’s University of Bern, said that in the absence of an “easy, mutual language" about a variant, people would probably look for one.

As omicron offshoots with perhaps less catchy names, BA. 4 and BA. 5, fuel infections in the United States and Europe, the WHO has neither assigned BA. 2.75 a name — nor taken to calling it “Centaurus.” The agency says it is tracking BA. 2.75 but has not deemed it a “variant of concern” and said it remains early to determine its ability to evade immunity or its severity.

Its designation of as an omicron subvariant “under monitoring” means the health body is watching for “sufficient evidence” that its characteristics differ substantially from variants before it — in which case it could get an official “WHO label.”

It is wild to me that some random guy on Twitter decided that the BA.2.75 variant was going to be known as "Centaurus" and it completely worked. pic.twitter.com/ZLfwAVxp6g — Ed Yong (@edyong209) July 12, 2022

The Netherlands said Wednesday that it had joined nearly ten countries that have detected cases of BA.2.75 including Canada, Britain and Australia. As scientists study its rise in India, where it was first identified in May, the European CDC classified BA. 2.75 as a “variant under monitoring,” while noting there was not yet enough data.

The World Health Organization names variants of interest or concern using letters of the Greek Alphabet “to assist with public discussions." The decision stemmed last year from a flurry of meetings with scientists and WHO officials to come up with easy-to-pronounce names and stop "stigmatizing labels” from when many people described variants by the countries where they were identified.

They considered everything from bird species to Greek gods. Problems that popped up include trademarks and the possibility they could eventually run out of Greek letters.

“With Centaurus, as far as naming goes, it’s fine in that it’s not geographical, it’s not harmful, it’s not misleading. Nobody’s getting it mixed up with a constellation," Hodcroft said. “But it may not be so lucky next time.”

Hodcroft, who was part of the group that brainstormed nomenclature last year, described the Greek letter system as “a success" but said it may have been easier before when variants were “all much more distinct.”

“We’ve moved into a new phase of the pandemic now with these variants...They’re all kind of part of the same family,” she said. It may be time to revisit the naming system for subvariants, she added.

“If nobody was writing or talking about BA.2.75, ‘Centaurus’ probably wouldn’t have gotten much traction,” she said.

Since his label gained traction, Ostale seems to agree. “People will understand much better nicknames than letters and numbers,” he wrote earlier in a tweet.

