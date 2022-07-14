Amid global crisis, Italy’s government cracks over garbage

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ROME — For the last 17 months, Prime Minister Mario Draghi has served as a rare unifying force in Italy’s politics. But that period appears to be crashing toward an end. On Thursday, senators from one of the biggest parties in Draghi’s coalition — the Five Star Movement — abstained from a confidence motion, a stunt that throws Italy’s government into crisis and could even lead to its collapse.

The Five Stars — a onetime populist party that has hemorrhaged most of its support — opted for the boycott ostensibly because of a series of grievances with Draghi and over a bill linked to the confidence vote. The bill, aimed at helping businesses and households with high energy prices, also contained a provision for a trash incinerator in Rome, a project the Five Stars opposes.

Draghi had made it clear that he would interpret a walkout as a vote against the unity government he leads and that he would feel obliged to reconsider his mandate, potentially offering his resignation to the Italian president. The Five Stars went ahead, anyway.

As a result, at a time of inflation, record-breaking drought and war in Europe, Italy’s government is cracking over a garbage incinerator.

“Absurd,” said Roberto D’Alimonte, a political science professor at Luiss Guido Carli University.

What comes next requires some guesswork. Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who plays an influential role during periods of political crisis, could persuade Draghi and the parties to patch things back together. Mattarella, a revered former constitutional court judge, has proved adept over the years at appealing to a sense of national responsibility, and there are clear reasons Italy would benefit from keeping its government intact for a while longer. In the autumn, it has a budget to pass. And it must carry out reforms to receive its windfall from the European recovery fund.

Mattarella, theoretically, could also persuade Draghi to carry on as prime minister in a new government without the Five Stars, in what would be a narrower majority. But Draghi, who in February 2021 was handpicked by Mattarella to lead a unity coalition, has indicated that he wants no part in such a scenario.

“There is no government without the Five Stars,” Draghi said earlier this week, adding that he wouldn’t lead a coalition with an alternate makeup.

That leaves open the possibility for early elections.

Many analysts say that such a move would be embarrassing for Italy, given the emergencies confronting Europe. Among investors, Draghi is seen as a guarantor of stability in one of the world’s most heavily indebted economies. And in Brussels, where he is widely respected for his past eurozone-saving work as Europe’s top central banker, Draghi has given Italy a political clout it rarely enjoys. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he has firmly backed sanctions against Russia and helped Italy scramble to find alternative energy sources.

But some of the same parties that have been supporting Draghi for 18 months now have reasons to prefer elections, if given the choice. Parties on the center-right and far right are convinced they could win any vote held in the coming months. The Five Stars’ move gives them such a chance without looking as if they initiated the government’s breakup.

“The situation such as it is cannot go on,” said Lorenzo Fontana, a deputy leader of the nationalist League. “Clearly, for us, there is no fear of leaving the final word to Italians.”

Italy is notorious for its topsy-turvy politics, but the latest turbulence caught the country off-guard, coming just before the political class decamps for its summer holidays. The source of the tumult, the Five Star Movement, is fighting for its political future and struggling to figure out how to do it.

The Five Star Movement only a few years ago was Italy’s most popular party — an anti-establishment band of populists, comprising ideas from the left and the right, that promised a radical form of democracy, including internet votes among party supporters. But the movement has proved more effective at agitating from the outside than governing.

As part of various Italian coalitions over the last four years, it has zigzagged on issues including immigration and the European Union. The party recently splintered when Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi di Maio picked off about one-third of the Five Stars’ parliamentarians, who were divided over the issue of weapons shipments to Ukraine. The remaining Five Star members are led by Giuseppe Conte, a former Italian prime minister and law professor, who earlier this month had handed Draghi a nine-point list of the party’s proposals.

“A government won’t be able to work under an ultimatum,” Draghi said in response.

There is a history between Draghi and Conte, who had been Italy’s leader during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and who made the difficult — but ultimately lifesaving — decision to call for a nationwide lockdown at a time when such moves were unprecedented in a democracy. But in early 2021, Conte was pushed out as part of a fight within his own coalition just as Italy was trying to ramp up its coronavirus vaccination campaign. Mattarella, at the time, said it was time for a government that could tackle “the great emergencies.”

Stefano Pitrelli contributed to this report.

