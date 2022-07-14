The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Deadly attacks but few Russian gains; Zelensky to address war crimes forum

Oleksandr, a 52-year-old farmer from Vuhlehirsk, Ukraine, continued to work his field despite the threat. (Video: Reuters)
By
and 
 
Updated July 14, 2022 at 3:40 a.m. EDT|Published July 14, 2022 at 2:36 a.m. EDT

Russian attacks Wednesday left five dead in southern Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region and 14 people injured in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to Ukrainian officials. The death toll from a missile strike on residential buildings in the eastern city of Chasiv Yar has risen to 48, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday night. Still, recent Russian offensive efforts in the east, in Slovyansk, and to the north, in and around Kharkiv, have been unsuccessful in gaining territory, according to analysts.

At The Hague on Thursday, Zelensky will address the Ukraine Accountability Conference virtually as Ukrainian, European Union and United Nations officials gather to “ensure that war crimes committed during the war in Ukraine will not go unpunished.”

Ukrainian and Russian delegations met in Turkey on Wednesday with United Nations diplomats to discuss restarting grain shipments from Ukraine’s blockaded Black Sea ports. The impasse has become a focal point of the war and has contributed to a global food crisis. The talks amounted to “a critical step forward,” U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said Wednesday. “More technical work will now be needed to materialize today’s progress,” he said. “But the momentum is clear.”

Here’s what else to know

  • Russia has deported 900,000 to 1.6 million Ukrainian citizens from Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine in a systemic “filtration” operation, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday.
  • The majority of refugees from Ukraine hope to return home as soon as possible, new findings published by the United Nations Refugee Agency show, but most are expected to stay in their current host countries until fighting and violence subside.
  • American WNBA star Brittney Griner is due to appear in a Moscow court Thursday, on the third day of her hearing on drug charges that could see her serve 10 years in prison unless U.S. and Russian officials can agree on a prisoner swap.
  • Ukraine has cut diplomatic ties with North Korea after Pyongyang recognized the eastern breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent states.
