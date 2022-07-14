Russia-Ukraine war live updates Deadly attacks but few Russian gains; Zelensky to address war crimes forum

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday defended his government’s decision to export sanctioned turbines for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, casting it as a “very difficult” decision that was necessary to ensure Europe didn’t face an energy crisis that could erode public support for Ukraine.

Last week’s decision drew support from the United States and NATO allies such as Germany. But it was strongly condemned by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who summoned Canada’s ambassador and said Moscow would view it “as a manifestation of weakness,” and by Canada’s large Ukrainian diaspora community.

The turbine was being repaired in Montreal when it was stranded because of Canada’s sanctions on Russia. Gazprom, the Russian-state controlled energy giant, cited its absence when it cut gas flows through the pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany, and German officials feared Russia would use it as a pretext to shut the pipeline for good.

Canada said last week that it would grant a “time-limited” and “revocable” permit to Siemens Energy to export the turbine to Germany, exempting it from Ottawa’s sanctions on Moscow. The deal covers a period of two years and the permit extends to a half dozen turbines that might also need to be repaired in Canada.

“This was a very difficult decision,” Trudeau told reporters in Kingston, Ontario. “But we have seen Russia consistently trying to weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.”

The sanctions, he added, “are aimed not at our allies, but at Putin and his cronies. And that’s exactly why we took this difficult decision to be there for our allies to ensure that in Europe, not just governments, but populations, stay steadfast and generous in their support of Ukraine.”