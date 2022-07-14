Russian strikes in Vinnytsia kill at least 23, with gruesome civilian toll

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Russian missiles struck a business center in the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Thursday, killing at least 23 people in an attack Ukrainian authorities described as a war crime and act of terrorism. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The strikes, by three cruise missiles launched from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea, damaged a nine-story office block and destroyed cars in its parking lot far from the war’s front lines about 10:50 a.m., Ukrainian officials said, according to the Reuters news agency. Restaurants and nearby residential buildings also appeared to have been struck in the attack. President Volodymyr Zelensky said two “community facilities” had been destroyed.

Ukraine’s state emergency service said 23 people were killed in the strike, including three children. Sixty-six people were hospitalized, with 34 in serious condition and five in critical condition. Rescuers are still searching for 39 other people in the aftermath.

In photos sent to The Washington Post by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, who said they were taken at the scene, a bloodied child can be seen lying next to a severed adult foot, her legs at an unnatural angle. In another photo, charred remains, barely recognizable as human, lie splayed in the dirt.

On his Telegram account, Zelensky denounced the attack, which struck about 110 miles southwest of the capital, Kyiv, far from the front lines in eastern Ukraine. He called it “an open act of terrorism” against civilians.

He shared video footage from the area that showed blackened buildings, burned-out vehicles and emergency personnel working at the scene.

Ukrainian officials accused Russia of striking a target with no military value. Margarita Simonyan, editor in chief of Russia’s state-sponsored media organization RT, said the Defense Ministry told her the Vinnytsia strike hit a military officers’ club. The Washington Post could not verify the claim.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia of committing “another war crime.” He tweeted a video from the scene that appeared to show a stroller lying on a debris-littered street as a casualty is wheeled on a stretcher and flames billow from the site of the attack.

Images taken by journalists show emergency responders sifting through the rubble around a blackened building with blown-out windows, as charred husks of cars sit on the street outside. Some of the vehicles are stained with blood.

International law prohibits deliberately targeting civilian sites or attacks that cause disproportionate civilian casualties given the military objective.

“We will put Russian war criminals on trial for every drop of Ukrainian blood and tears,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

The attack came as officials from Ukraine, the European Union and the United Nations gathered in The Hague for a conference on accountability for war crimes in Ukraine, hosted by Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan and E.U. Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders.

The gathering aimed to coordinate the slew of efforts by international and domestic actors to investigate and prosecute alleged war crimes committed during the war in Ukraine. At Thursday’s conference, 45 countries, including the United States, signed a declaration to work together on investigations.

In a video address to attendees, Zelensky cast the conference as a watershed moment for international law.

“Right now it depends precisely on our joint efforts whether humanity will have such a tool as international law at all,” he said. “Whether humanity will live in chaos and constant violence from those who believe that force allegedly decides everything and that aggression allegedly allows any wishes of tyrants to be served under the guise of law.”

Invoking the attack on Vinnytsia, “an ordinary, peaceful city,” earlier in the day, Zelensky called for a moment of silence for “the memory of all those killed by Russian crimes.” Assembled officials stood and bowed their heads.

Russian atrocities during the invasion of Ukraine — including the shooting of unarmed civilians, sexual violence and forced deportations — have prompted an unprecedented global effort to hold Russia accountable under international law, even as the fighting grinds on. Funding, resources and support has poured in to assist Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and investigators from the International Criminal Court, among other actors.

The array of probes has raised concerns about duplication and overlap, however. Countries represented at Thursday’s conference agreed to create an umbrella group to prevent duplication of efforts, train Ukrainian prosecutors and expand the number of forensic teams operating in Ukraine, Reuters reported. They also pledged $20 million to help the ICC.

Ukrainian courts have already convicted three Russian soldiers of war crimes, and the prosecutor general’s office has registered more than 22,000 more suspected war crimes. Meanwhile, a global movement to prosecute Russian President Vladimir Putin for the crime of aggression is growing, as the invasion has turned attention to the issue of illegal war.

Ukrainian officials called Thursday for the establishment of a special tribunal to try Russia for its war of “aggression.”

Addressing diplomats, judicial authorities and prosecutors at the Ukraine Accountability Conference via video link, Kuleba said the legal “architecture” of the ICC alone was not enough and urged others to back the creation of an “ad hoc” special tribunal with “temporary jurisdiction” to look at crimes committed by Russia since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24. The ICC does not have jurisdiction to prosecute the crime of aggression.

“We call on our international partners to consider entering into agreement on the establishment of the special tribunal for the punishment of the crime of aggression against Ukraine,” Kuleba said. Zelensky said such a tribunal will “ensure the fair and lawful punishment” of Russian officials who started the war.

Hoekstra, the Dutch foreign minister, said the Netherlands would consider setting up an international Ukraine war-crimes tribunal, according to Reuters.

European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell also called out Russia’s “unjustified military aggression” and “violation of international law.”

“Let me be very clear: The perpetrators of these unspeakable crimes must and will be held accountable,” he said.

Robyn Dixon and Bryan Pietsch contributed to this report.

