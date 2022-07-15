British man held by pro-Russian separatists has died, official says

A British nonprofit, Presidium Network, said in April that Urey was one of two volunteers providing humanitarian assistance when they were detained after passing a checkpoint in southern Ukraine. It said they “were trying to do evacuation themselves” and help a woman with two children escape near the city of Zaporizhzhia.
The group said the two British men who had crossed into territory under Russian control appeared to be operating independently, although it had been in contact with them.
The Donetsk news agency in the breakaway region said the British men had been “taken prisoner while trying to break through a checkpoint.” Separatists who have controlled territory there since 2014 are fighting alongside Russian forces to control eastern Ukraine.
Soon after his capture, Urey’s mother said she was “extremely worried” about his health because he had diabetes and needed insulin. His family has said he was acting unlike himself in footage of him that has since appeared on Russian television.
Presidium said Urey was once a civilian contractor in Afghanistan and was living in the United Kingdom before traveling to Ukraine, the BBC reported at the time. Its co-founder told the BBC that Russian forces had accused the two British men of being “spies.”
The British Foreign Office said Friday it had raised the reports of Urey’s death with both Kyiv and Moscow, and was in contact with the family. “We are urgently seeking clarification from the Russian government on media reports that a British aid worker has died in Ukraine,” it told The Washington Post in an email.
Morozova, the official in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, said British officials had “ignored even the possibility of negotiating his return as part of the prisoner exchange procedure.”
Britain does not recognize the breakaway region, which is only recognized as an independent state by Russia, Syria and North Korea.
While the Donetsk news agency said Urey had received medical care for chronic illnesses, it quoted Morozova as saying Britain “did not provide the necessary medicines through the Red Cross” for him.
Last month, a tribunal in the same breakaway territory sentenced two British citizens and a Moroccan man to death, a conviction Britain described as the result of a sham trial. Some officials have called for their release in a prisoner swap.
The three, who lived in Ukraine, were the first foreign fighters to be sentenced since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The separatists in Donetsk have since decided the death penalty will go into effect in the region in 2025.
