German soldier who posed as a refugee found guilty of attack plot

BERLIN — A German soldier who registered as a Syrian asylum seeker was convicted of preparing a “serious act of violence endangering the state,” according to German media, in one of the country’s most prominent cases of right-wing extremism in recent years. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight A 33-year-old lieutenant in the German military, identified by the court as Franco A. but widely named in the media as Franco Albrecht, was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in jail, according to German press present in the courtroom in Frankfurt as the verdict was read out.

The extraordinary case unfolded like a movie plot when Albrecht was arrested in 2017 after trying to retrieve a loaded pistol from a bathroom in the Vienna airport. The gun had been discovered and reported by a cleaning lady, and police then lay in wait for someone to retrieve it.

A run of Albrecht’s fingerprints revealed that he had been leading a double life: the officer in the German military was also registered in Bavaria as a Syrian refugee named as Benjamin David.

Prosecutors accused him of posing as a Syrian to carry out the attacks to make them appear like “radical Islamist acts of terrorism.” He had been plotting his actions since 2015, during the thick of the so-called migrant crisis, when more than a million refugees — largely from war-torn Syria — were arriving in Germany.

But while he was convicted of planning an attack, the court said it could not establish whether his intention was to blame it on the refugee population. The defendant had maintained he had registered as a refugee to expose what he saw as problems with the asylum system.

The court found that he had “nationalist, right-wing extremist sentiments,” according to the German news agency DPA.

He was found guilty on firearms charges after being accused of hoarding weapons of war, including a semiautomatic rifle and two semiautomatic pistols, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition and more than 50 explosive devices. Some of the explosives and ammunition had been stolen from German military stocks, prosecutors said.

Defense lawyers had argued that there was insufficient evidence he was planning an attack. While the father of three had admitted stockpiling weapons, his lawyers said they were for defense in case of a collapse of the state.

In another twist earlier this year, Albrecht, who had not be held in detention while on trial, was arrested again in February on his way back from the French city of Strasbourg. A police search found him to be in possession of a box full of Nazi memorabilia and notes that described the threats to the German nation from migration and intermarriage.

