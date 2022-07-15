Mexico arrests drug lord wanted by U.S. in death of DEA agent: Source

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities on Friday captured fugitive drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, a top target of U.S. law enforcement who was convicted in the 1985 killing of a DEA agent, an event that transformed the American government’s war on drug traffickers, according to a former U.S. official and Mexican media.

Caro Quintero is considered one of the architects of the 1985 kidnapping, torture and murder of DEA agent Enrique Camarena in Mexico. The co-founder of the Guadalajara Cartel had served 28 years of a 40-year prison sentence for the agent’s murder and other crimes when he was suddenly released late one night in August 2013 by a judge citing administrative reasons.

Since then, Caro Quintero’s capture has been a top objective for successive U.S. administrations. In 2020, then-attorney general William P. Barr urged Mexico’s government to track down the drug chief in a reciprocal gesture after the Trump administration dropped drug charges against Mexican former defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda.

Caro Quintero is on the FBI and DEA lists of most wanted fugitives. His arrest Friday came days after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador met President Biden at the White House. Mexico has recently sharply stepped up its anti-drug efforts, particularly against producers of deadly fentanyl.

