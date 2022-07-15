Russia-Ukraine war live updates Vinnytsia strike work of ‘terrorist state,’ Zelensky says; Griner trial continues

More than 40 countries, including the United States and those in the European Union, agreed Thursday to work together to assist investigations into alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

The agreement came hours after three Russian cruise missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia, killing more than 23 people, including three children. Since the start of the war, Russia has repeatedly denied its involvement in deliberately targeting civilians and high-traffic areas in Ukraine.

Representatives from 45 countries signed a political declaration at the Ukraine Accountability Conference in The Hague on Thursday, and steps will be taken to coordinate investigations — including training Ukrainian prosecutors and expanding the number of forensic teams operating out of Kyiv.

“In all situations across the world where international crimes are committed we should feel the same urgency for action and for cooperation. I believe that the work we do today can set a model for action that can be used to accelerate accountability efforts in all situations addressed by my Office,” said International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan, in a statement.

The countries also pledged $20 million to assist the ICC, as well as the prosecutor general’s office in Ukraine and United Nations support efforts.

There are 23,000 war crimes investigations open, with different countries leading specific operations.

In a statement issued by the State Department Thursday, spokesman Ned Price said that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) published a June report showing that experts found “clear patterns of serious violations of international humanitarian law attributable mostly to Russian armed forces” in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The report also notes similarities to an initial report on human rights abuses and international humanitarian law violations from April.

“The current report, like its predecessor, also documents evidence of direct targeting of civilians, attacks on medical facilities, rape, torture, executions, looting, and forced transfer of civilians to Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and forced deportations to Russia itself,” Price said.