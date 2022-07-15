Russia-Ukraine war live updates Vinnytsia strike work of ‘terrorist state,’ Zelensky says; Griner trial continues

President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Russia as a “terrorist state” after a missile attack on civilian targets in the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia that left at least 23 dead. “And if someone launched a missile attack on a medical center in Dallas or Dresden, God forbid, what would it be called? Wouldn’t it be called terrorism?” he said. Rescue operations are ongoing.
Early Friday, at least ten missiles struck two universities in the southern city of Mykolaiv, a regional military leader said. Russian troops in eastern Ukraine also launched small-scale offensives on Thursdayaround the cities of Slovyansk, Siversk and Bakhmut, according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War. The Kremlin will probably step up attacks there soon, the think tank said.
WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia on drug charges for months, faces another day in court Friday. The Kremlin said it would ignore public pressure in the United States for her release, instead urging the Biden administration — which considers her wrongfully detained — to “work through established channels.” Griner has pleaded guilty to carrying 0.702 grams, or about 0.02 ounces, of cannabis oil. It isn’t clear when she will be sentenced.
Here’s what else to know
