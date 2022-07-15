The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Vinnytsia strike work of ‘terrorist state,’ Zelensky says; Griner trial continues

CCTV footage shows the moment of impact and people running for cover when Russian missiles struck a shopping center in central Ukraine on July 14. (Video: Storyful)
Updated July 15, 2022 at 2:35 a.m. EDT|Published July 15, 2022 at 2:15 a.m. EDT

President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Russia as a “terrorist state” after a missile attack on civilian targets in the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia that left at least 23 dead. “And if someone launched a missile attack on a medical center in Dallas or Dresden, God forbid, what would it be called? Wouldn’t it be called terrorism?” he said. Rescue operations are ongoing.

Early Friday, at least ten missiles struck two universities in the southern city of Mykolaiv, a regional military leader said. Russian troops in eastern Ukraine also launched small-scale offensives on Thursdayaround the cities of Slovyansk, Siversk and Bakhmut, according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War. The Kremlin will probably step up attacks there soon, the think tank said.

WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia on drug charges for months, faces another day in court Friday. The Kremlin said it would ignore public pressure in the United States for her release, instead urging the Biden administration — which considers her wrongfully detained — to “work through established channels.” Griner has pleaded guilty to carrying 0.702 grams, or about 0.02 ounces, of cannabis oil. It isn’t clear when she will be sentenced.

Here’s what else to know

  • Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen on Friday denounced the Russian invasion in a closed-door meeting of the Group of 20 nations that was attended by a senior Kremlin official.
  • The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe released a second report that contains evidence Russia committed rape, torture and executions amid its ongoing invasion.
  • More than 40 countries, including the United States and those in the European Union, agreed to work together to assist investigations into alleged war crimes in Ukraine.
