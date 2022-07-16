White House says Russian officials visited Iran twice to examine drones

The White House said it gathered intelligence that Russian officials recently visited an airfield in Iran twice to examine drones they are considering acquiring for the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.
“To our knowledge, this is the first time a Russian delegation has visited this airfield for such a showcase,” Sullivan said after CNN first reported the U.S. assessment.
The comments came as President Biden meets with Gulf Arab leaders during his visit to the Middle East, which he cast as a way to help the United States curb Iran’s ambitions in the region and counter the influence of Russia and China.
Earlier this week, the Biden administration said Iran was preparing to supply Russia with “up to several hundred” drones, including those capable of firing missiles. Such a delivery could boost Moscow’s bid to destroy Western-supplied weapons that are helping Kyiv fend off Russian advances.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian denied the U.S. allegation on Friday, calling it “baseless” in a call with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, according to Iran’s official news agency IRNA. He said Tehran objects to “any action that leads to escalation of conflicts.”
Without referring to the drone allegation, Kuleba said he had told the Iranian foreign minister that “Russia must not get any military aid from anyone” and that he had received assurances that Tehran would not buy looted Ukrainian grain from Moscow.
The two spoke on the phone ahead of a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Iran set for next week, when he will attend a meeting with the leaders of Iran and Turkey. IRNA said Tuesday that Putin and the Iranian president would discuss deepening economic ties.
Although Russia has an extensive arsenal of drones, Iranian aircraft could help offset losses suffered during almost five months of war.
The Biden administration said the drones showcased to Russian officials included the Shahed-129, an Iranian model capable of attack and surveillance which resembles the U.S.-made Predator UAV deployed for overseas operations.
Sullivan told reporters this week that it was unclear whether any UAVs had already arrived to Russia and that the administration believes Iran would also provide training on using the weapons.
The latest: A Russian strike on an industrial plant and a busy street in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed at least three people and injured 15 on Friday night, a regional leader said. Local officials reported burning cars, broken windows and a fire in the area. An air alert was imposed across most of Ukraine in the evening, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding that there were preliminary indications of additional strikes in the Kyiv region and the city of Kremenchuk.
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
