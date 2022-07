Russia-Ukraine war live updates Widespread air raid alerts as Russia intensifies strikes beyond Ukraine’s east

Bullet Key update

Dnipro: At least three people were killed and 15 injured after a strike on an industrial area, Ukrainian officials said Friday. The attack left cars burning and broke the windows of nearby residential buildings, local officials said. Two of the injured have moderate wounds while 13 have light injuries.

Mykolaiv: A Russian attack destroyed parts of two universities in this southern city, local officials said. They didn’t immediately report figures on the dead and injured.

Bakhmut: Six civilians were injured after Russian troops fired surface-to-air missiles at a local market in this town near the front lines, according to the Ukrainian prosecutor-general’s office. Around 10 buildings were completely destroyed or damaged, they said.

Luhansk: Ukrainian troops are holding onto a small part of the country’s easternmost region, Serhiy Haidai, its administrative head, said Friday. The Russian advance has slowed after Ukrainian forces destroyed Russian ammunition stores, he said.