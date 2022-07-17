The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Russia set to renew ground assaults, analysts say, as strikes pelt east

Tetiana Pashko, 43, holds her injured dog in the aftermath of a rocket attack Saturday on the outskirts of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. (Nariman El-Mofty/AP)
Updated July 17, 2022 at 3:15 a.m. EDT|Published July 17, 2022 at 3:02 a.m. EDT

Russia’s recent operational pause, which analysts identified in recent weeks as an effort to regroup troops before doubling down on Ukraine’s south and east, appears to be ending. Russia appears set to resume ground offensives, with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu telling troops on Saturday to intensify attacks “in all operational sectors” of Ukraine. Analysts said those operations had been on hold as the Kremlin attempted to regroup its forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin implied this month that the worst of Moscow’s might was yet to come for Ukraine and that Russian forces had not “started in earnest yet.”

Russian strikes killed two people in the southeastern city of Nikopol on Saturday, a day after at least three people were killed in a strike on an industrial area there, Ukrainian officials said. In the northeastern Kharkiv region, three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after attacks on Saturday.

Here’s what else to know:

  • National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Saturday said the United States had intelligence that Russian officials visited an airfield in Iran twice recently to examine drones they are considering acquiring for the war.
  • A U.S. Air Force veteran living in Ukraine has been detained by pro-Russian separatists, his brother said, becoming at least the third American to be captured in Ukraine since the start of the war.
  • The meeting in Indonesia of Group of 20 finance leaders ended Saturday with officials failing to come to an agreement on capping Russian oil export prices.
