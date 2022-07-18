Europe

Ukraine live brief: E.U. mulls gold sanctions; Zelensky dismisses security chief and top prosecutor

By
, 
and 
 
Updated July 18, 2022 at 4:06 a.m. EDT|Published July 18, 2022 at 3:46 a.m. EDT
A school in Kharkiv, Ukraine, that was destroyed in a military attack.
A school in Kharkiv, Ukraine, that was destroyed in a military attack. (Nacho Doce)
Skip to main content
Comment

Russia’s efforts are now concentrated in eastern Ukraine, where it has captured the entire Luhansk region and most of the Donetsk region. Here are the latest developments.

Key developments

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.
  • Biggest shake-up in Ukraine’s government since Russia invaded: President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the head of Ukraine’s security services, Ivan Bakanov, and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, and announced that hundreds of criminal investigations for suspected “treason and collaboration activities” were underway.
  • The European Union to discuss tightening sanctions against Russia: Proposed measures include a new import ban on Russian gold and export controls on advanced technology, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying Moscow must continue to pay a high price for its aggression.
  • Private military group key to Russian attacks: Moscow has “almost certainly” hired the Wagner group for recent fighting in eastern Ukraine, including the capture of Lysychansk, the last town in the Luhansk region to fall under Russian control, Britain’s Defense Ministry said.

The human toll

  • Ukraine fears mass exodus from country’s east before winter: Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said more than 500,000 people are anticipated to move westward before winter, as many are forced to leave regions cut off from gas due to hostilities.
  • Crowds gather for 4-year-old’s funeral: Liza Dmitrieva, a little girl with Down syndrome killed in a Russian missile strike last week in Vinnytsia, was buried on Sunday, with a priest pledging that “evil cannot win.” Photos taken after the attack showed her pink stroller knocked to the ground, its fabric torn. The strike on the central Ukrainian city left 23 people dead.
On July 17, a funeral was held for Liza Dmitrieva, a 4-year-old killed in a Russian missile strike in the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia. (Video: Reuters)

Battlefield update

  • More explosions were reported overnight in the southern city of Mykolaiv, but there was no immediate word on casualties, said Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych. Ukraine’s military, citing local officials, said attacks on Avdiivka and Novy Donbas had killed two people and wounded 10.
  • In Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, Russian shelling partially destroyed two nine-story buildings, Ukraine’s general staff said in an update Monday. Russian attacks were repelled in several towns in the Donetsk region, it added, and fighting was taking place near the village of Hryhorivka. The reports could not immediately be independently verified.
  • The eastern city of Severodonetsk, now under Russian occupation, is facing serious humanitarian problems, Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk has said. Food and water are in short supply and communications across the city are still down, he said.

From our correspondents on the ground

Russia is sending teachers to Ukraine to control what students learn: Russia has promised hundreds of teachers big money to go to occupied Ukraine and give students there a “corrected” education — with Russia’s take on Ukraine’s history — in the coming school year, Robyn Dixon reports from Riga, Latvia.

Dixon writes: “Moscow is carrying out an intense Russification effort in occupied regions, one that appears designed to quash Ukrainians’ sense of history, nationhood and even their language. Targeting what children learn is a key strategy.”

Brittany Shammas contributed to this report.

Loading...
Loading...