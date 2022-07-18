Ukraine live brief: E.U. mulls gold sanctions; Zelensky dismisses security chief and top prosecutor

More explosions were reported overnight in the southern city of Mykolaiv, but there was no immediate word on casualties, said Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych. Ukraine’s military, citing local officials, said attacks on Avdiivka and Novy Donbas had killed two people and wounded 10.

In Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, Russian shelling partially destroyed two nine-story buildings, Ukraine’s general staff said in an update Monday. Russian attacks were repelled in several towns in the Donetsk region, it added, and fighting was taking place near the village of Hryhorivka. The reports could not immediately be independently verified.