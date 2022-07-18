Ukraine live brief: E.U. mulls gold sanctions; Zelensky dismisses security chief and top prosecutor

Russia is sending teachers to Ukraine to control what students learn: Russia has promised hundreds of teachers big money to go to occupied Ukraine and give students there a “corrected” education — with Russia’s take on Ukraine’s history — in the coming school year, Robyn Dixon reports from Riga, Latvia.
Dixon writes: “Moscow is carrying out an intense Russification effort in occupied regions, one that appears designed to quash Ukrainians’ sense of history, nationhood and even their language. Targeting what children learn is a key strategy.”
Brittany Shammas contributed to this report.