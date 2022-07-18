The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Plane flips over, catches fire in crash-landing at Mogadishu airport

All 36 passengers and crew survived the crash, Somali authorities said.

July 18, 2022 at 4:11 p.m. EDT
Smoke billows from a plane that flipped over after a crash landing, in Mogadishu, Somalia, on July 18, 2022, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video obtained by Reuters. (Reuters)
A turboprop plane carrying 36 passengers and crew flipped on its back and caught fire after crash-landing Monday at the main airport in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, authorities said.

Images from the scene showed towers of black smoke billowing from the aircraft and into the sky as firefighters battled the blaze. Pieces of the plane, a Fokker-50 operated by Somalia’s domestic carrier, Jubba Airways, could also be seen strewn across the runway.

All 36 passengers and crew survived the crash, Somalia’s Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement, adding that an investigation into the incident was underway.

The plane was arriving in Mogadishu, which is located on the Indian Ocean, from the inland city of Baidoa and crashed around 11:30 a.m., according to a brief statement from Jubba Airways.

“We applaud the quick action of the Somalia fire brigade at the Adan Adde International Airport for their quick action in rescuing and saving lives,” a spokesman for the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, an eight-country trade bloc that includes Somalia, told local media.

