Putin visits Iran, for talks including Turkey’s Erdogan

In his first trip outside the former Soviet Union since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Iran Tuesday for talks with Iranian and Turkish leaders.
Putin’s trip comes days after U.S President Biden visited Israel and Saudi Arabia — a hint at Moscow’s plans to forge closer, strategic ties with Tehran in the face of Western sanctions.
Iran is also a target of U.S sanctions and a potential military and trade partner to Russia. In recent weeks, the White House alleged that Russian officials visited Iran at least twice to review Tehran’s drones for possible use in the war.
This is the Kremlin leader’s second trip since the Ukraine war began. He traveled to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan in June.
Russia is blockading Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, including the major port of Odessa, sparking a global food crisis as the price of essentials such as bread, cooking oil and fertilizer soars. Moscow denies responsibility for the crisis, instead blaming Western sanctions and insisting they be lifted. More than 100 ships laden with grain are estimated to be stuck at port or at sea.
Ukrainian grain is consumed by some 400 million people and the World Food Program has warned that acute hunger will rise if the war continues.
The latest: President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the biggest shake-up in the Ukrainian government since the start of the war: The head of Ukraine’s security services, Ivan Bakanov, and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova were suspended. Kyiv also said that hundreds of criminal investigations for suspected “treason and collaboration activities” were underway.
The fight: Russia’s recent operational pause, which analysts identified in recent weeks as an effort to regroup troops before doubling down on Ukraine’s south and east, appears to be ending. Russia appears set to resume ground offensives, with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu telling troops on Saturday to intensify attacks “in all operational sectors” of Ukraine.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
