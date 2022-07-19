War in Ukraine
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Europe

Putin visits Iran, for talks including Turkey’s Erdogan

By
, 
and 
 
July 19, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. EDT
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi pose for a photo before talks in Tehran on July 19. (Sergei Savostyanov, Sputnik, Kremlin pool photo via AP)
Comment

In his first trip outside the former Soviet Union since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Iran Tuesday for talks with Iranian and Turkish leaders.

Putin is set to meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to discuss the ongoing conflict in Syria — a major ally of Moscow. They are also expected to speak with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is in Tehran. He has been positioning himself as a mediator between Moscow and Kyiv, attempting to broker a U.N.-backed deal to resume grain exports from Ukraine to the rest of the world.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Putin’s trip comes days after U.S President Biden visited Israel and Saudi Arabia — a hint at Moscow’s plans to forge closer, strategic ties with Tehran in the face of Western sanctions.

Iran is also a target of U.S sanctions and a potential military and trade partner to Russia. In recent weeks, the White House alleged that Russian officials visited Iran at least twice to review Tehran’s drones for possible use in the war.

This is the Kremlin leader’s second trip since the Ukraine war began. He traveled to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan in June.

Russia is blockading Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, including the major port of Odessa, sparking a global food crisis as the price of essentials such as bread, cooking oil and fertilizer soars. Moscow denies responsibility for the crisis, instead blaming Western sanctions and insisting they be lifted. More than 100 ships laden with grain are estimated to be stuck at port or at sea.

Ukrainian grain is consumed by some 400 million people and the World Food Program has warned that acute hunger will rise if the war continues.

Loading...