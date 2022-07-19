War in Ukraine
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, right, welcomes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran on Tuesday.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, right, welcomes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran on Tuesday. (-/AFP/Getty Images)
Europe

Ukraine live briefing: Putin in Iran with Turkish president; Ukraine’s first lady at White House

By
and 
 
July 19, 2022 at 3:54 a.m. EDT
Skip to main content
Comment

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in Iran — while Ukraine’s first lady is in Washington. Here’s the latest on the war and the diplomatic outreach on opposite sides of the world.

Key developments

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.
  • Putin is meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Iran, where the Turkish president is expected to push for talks aimed at letting grain from Ukraine pass Russia’s blockade to ease global food shortages.
  • The Turkish leader again threatened to block NATO membership for Sweden and Finland. He suggested Monday that Sweden was backsliding on promises not to shelter groups that Turkey labels terrorists.
  • Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, is on a high-profile trip to Washington. She’ll meet first lady Jill Biden at the White House today and address Congress on Wednesday. Zelenska, who says her family has been “torn apart” by the war, also met Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

Spotlight: Russian dissent

  • There’s a growing unease among some in Russia about the human cost of the war. Robyn Dixon reports from Riga, Latvia, on a mother who is speaking out about her son, a Russian paratrooper detained for refusing to fight in eastern Ukraine.

Battlefield update

  • Russian forces are pressing toward the cities of Bakhmut and Siversk in the eastern Donetsk region but facing “pushback” from Ukrainian units, Ukraine’s General Staff said in an update.
  • There was “almost continuously shelling” around the town of Verkhnokamyansk as Russian forces sought to advance toward Donetsk, according to the governor of the eastern Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai. Attacks were coming from four directions, he said.
  • There has been heavy shelling in the northeastern Sumy region, the head of the regional military administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, said on Telegram.

From our correspondents on the ground

Ukraine’s farmers become the latest target of Russian missiles: Dalton Bennett reports from Pervomaiske, Ukraine, on fires — the new scourge for farmers in the Mykolaiv region.

One farmer was just days away from starting the harvest, but the Russian shelling came first — despite his modest farm’s distance from Ukraine’s southern front. In minutes, the flames threatened what was left of this year’s grain crop.

“That field was on fire. That one is burning. There it’s burning,” the farmer said, giving only his first name, Viktor, as he paced back and forth on a patch of scorched earth.

Loading...
Loading...