Ukraine live briefing: Putin in Iran with Turkish president; Ukraine’s first lady at White House

From our correspondents on the ground

Ukraine’s farmers become the latest target of Russian missiles: Dalton Bennett reports from Pervomaiske, Ukraine, on fires — the new scourge for farmers in the Mykolaiv region.

One farmer was just days away from starting the harvest, but the Russian shelling came first — despite his modest farm’s distance from Ukraine’s southern front. In minutes, the flames threatened what was left of this year’s grain crop.