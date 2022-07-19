Ukraine live briefing: Putin in Iran with Turkish president; Ukraine’s first lady at White House

Ukraine’s farmers become the latest target of Russian missiles: Dalton Bennett reports from Pervomaiske, Ukraine, on fires — the new scourge for farmers in the Mykolaiv region.
One farmer was just days away from starting the harvest, but the Russian shelling came first — despite his modest farm’s distance from Ukraine’s southern front. In minutes, the flames threatened what was left of this year’s grain crop.
“That field was on fire. That one is burning. There it’s burning,” the farmer said, giving only his first name, Viktor, as he paced back and forth on a patch of scorched earth.