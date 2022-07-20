Boris Johnson says ‘hasta la vista, baby!’ as party votes for his replacement

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Boris Johnson said a goodbye to the House of Commons — and to his fellow lawmakers who gave him the boot — in a rowdy appearance on Wednesday, marking the near-end of his premiership and this weird, shape-shifting Age of Boris. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Or as Johnson put it, “I want to thank everybody here, and hasta la vista, baby!”

Seriously, those were his final words — a borrowing of the catchphrase popularized by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the film “Terminator 2.”

Riffing on President George W. Bush’s premature declaration of victory in Iraq, Johnson declared his legacy: “mission largely accomplished.”

Was it fitting? Was it glib? Was it … genius? Johnson, a serial blusterer who relishes the role of entertaining after-dinner speaker, won the heart of his party and the country with such lines.

And don’t forget, Schwarzenegger was elected governor of California, not once but twice.

Johnson is on the way out — the Conservative Party will announce the two finalists to replace him later Wednesday. But many in the halls of Westminster anticipate that Johnson could someday make a comeback.

It was not a somber farewell from him Wednesday, but all surface, all talking points, all greatest hits, delivered with fist pumps and the prime minister’s trademark runaway high-speed elocution.

The House of Commons was packed — and roaring, filled with the usual insults and point scoring, as is typical in the weekly session known as Prime Minister’s Questions, a gladiatorial contest for debaters who graduated from Oxford and Cambridge.

There was braying, there was harrumphing, there was “chuntering from a sedentary position,” a previous legendary speaker of the House once called it.

Johnson on Wednesday stood in the prime minister’s spot at the “despatch box” for what he called “probably, certainly” his last verbal battering.

At the end of his remarks he gave this advice to his successor:

“Stay close to the Americans, stick up for the Ukrainians, stick up for freedom and democracy everywhere.”

And also: “Cut taxes and deregulate wherever you can to make this the greatest place to live and invest.”

“Focus on the road ahead but always remember to check the rear view mirror,” the prime minister said.

“And remember, above all, it’s not Twitter that counts. It’s the people that sent us here,” he closed.

Early in the hour, Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, asked Johnson what message the public might take as the contenders for his job “can’t find a single decent thing” to say about the prime minister or his government’s record?

Conservative Party lawmakers are voting Wednesday to determine their two finalists to lead their party and the country. The candidates will then go out on the “hustings” to convince the 200,000 or so dues-paying Tories to vote for them.

A new prime minister is scheduled to be announced in early September.

The next prime minister is now guaranteed to be either from an ethnic minority or to be a woman.

Three candidates were left at the beginning of the day Wednesday, after four rounds of secret balloting by Conservative members of Parliament: former chancellor Rishi Sunak; junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt; and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

