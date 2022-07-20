War in Ukraine
E.U. says Russia ‘likely’ to cut off gas, proposes plan to cut consumption

July 20, 2022 at 7:08 a.m. EDT
“We have to prepare for a potential full disruption of Russian gas. And this is a likely scenario," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a news conference in Brussels on July 20. (Stephanie Lecocq/ EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
BRUSSELS — The European Union proposed a plan for countries to reduce demand for natural gas — as officials warned that Russia was “likely” to cutoff the flow to Europe.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined a proposal for members to cut gas consumption by 15 percent for a few months, starting in August.

“Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon. And therefore, in any event, whether it is partial, major cut off of Russian, or total cut off of Russian gas, Europe needs to be ready,” Von der Leyen told a news conference.

“We have to be proactive,” she added. “We have to prepare for a potential full disruption of Russian gas. And this is a likely scenario. That’s what we’ve seen in the past.”

Gas supplies from Russia to Europe have slowed dramatically in recent weeks as European officials accuse the Kremlin of retaliating in response to Western sanctions over Moscow’s war in Ukraine. In a summer of rising temperatures and energy prices, E.U. countries are hoping to build up supplies ahead of the winter.

Wednesday’s proposal to curb consumption from Aug. 1 to March 1 asks member states to switch from gas to alternative fuels, incentivizes industries to reduce consumption and outlines ways for consumers to save on heating and cooling.

