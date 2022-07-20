Why European homes don’t (usually) have air conditioning

But for others, it was time for a change. Amid the record-breaking heat, they stood ready to embrace what many in Europe have long dismissed as both an unnecessary luxury and planet-destroying menace: Air conditioning.

As temperatures in Britain soared to an alarming high of 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) this week, some residents resorted to simple, time-worn measures to try to cool down. They waved handheld fans, wetted towels and reached for the ice.

The energy-intensive cooling system used widely across the United States has grown increasingly attractive to Britons and other Europeans now dealing with brutal summer temperatures caused in part by human-induced climate change. In recent days, extreme heat has scorched much of Western Europe, kindling wildfires in France, Greece and Italy and causing the deaths of more than 1,000 people in Portugal alone.