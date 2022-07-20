Turkish strike kills at least 9 Iraqi tourists in northern resort

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BAGHDAD — At least nine Iraqis were killed Wednesday in the country’s northern Kurdistan region after Turkish artillery strikes hit a crowded tourist resort, officials said. Videos from the scene of the attack showed a summertime idyll destroyed. Shortly before the strike, families had been gathered by a pool of clear water, taking a dip or resting in the shade of the trees.

When the shelling began, screams filled the air beneath a canopy of vines. Parents grabbed their children and ran.

Turkey has been conducting military operations against Kurdish separatists from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Iraq’s northern mountains for years, with neither side offering a clear picture of the consequences, but civilian casualties on this scale are believed to be rare.

Wednesday’s strike on the Barakh resort area of Zakhu came as thousands of Iraqis took refuge from the summer heat in Kurdistan’s mountains. Many of the dead and wounded were from the country’s federal region, where temperatures reached 122 degrees Fahrenheit (50C) this week.

In an interview broadcast by the Kurdish Rudaw television network, an eyewitness visiting from the capital, Baghdad, said that tendrils of smoke had been visible further up the mountain from the window of his tourist bus as he arrived to Barakh.

“We asked our tour guide, but they said it was normal,” he said. About 15 minutes later, between four and five strikes landed amid the gathered families, he said. A young boy’s hand was severed. An old man lost two daughters. In addition to the nine dead, at least 22 people were wounded.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. Turkey, where millions of Kurds live in the southeastern part of the country bordering Iraq and Syria, has spent decades fighting a low-level war with the PKK, killing tens of thousands.

Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the alleged Turkish strike in Iraq. On Wednesday evening, the ministry’s Twitter account posted a message saying that “as a result of our determined operations, PKK terrorists continue to surrender, ” adding that two PKK members had surrendered at a border post that connects Duhok province in Iraq with Turkey.

Ankara has pressed Baghdad to uproot the PKK from Iraq’s Kurdistan region. Iraq, in turn, has described Turkish attacks as in breach of its sovereignty.

The Turkish ministry’s message, posted shortly before 6 p.m. local time Wednesday, did not mention civilian casualties from a strike.

Dulsher Abdulsattar, an official from the Zakhu region, said that the area had been shelled seven times in three months, but never near any gatherings of civilians.

“People are terrified, they came for tourism but they were bombed instead,” he said, reached by phone in a hospital as doctors treated the casualties. “Are there PKK in the mountains? Of course. But here they bombed a tourist area.”

Kareem Fahim in Istanbul contributed to this report.

