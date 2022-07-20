Italy’s Draghi open to staying on as prime minister — with conditions

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ROME — With his government teetering, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Wednesday signaled a willingness to stay on as leader provided that his coalition could recommit to acting cohesively and competently. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight “We need a new pact of trust — sincere and concrete,” Draghi said in a Senate address. “Are you ready to rebuild this pact?”

That answer is set to unfold later Wednesday, as parliamentarians decide whether to maintain their unity government or back away, with the likely consequence being new elections. The day will either end with a confidence vote in wide support of the government, or with Draghi going forward with a resignation that he had sought last week when he grew fed up with one party’s revolt.

For Italy, a nation with notoriously volatile governments, keeping Draghi at the helm would show the desire for stability at a time of inflation, ongoing reforms, budget decisions, and extreme drought in the country’s north. It would also allow Europe to retain one of its most respected leaders as it tries to maintain unity against Russia in the face of energy shortages.

But Draghi, even if he stays on, is still a short-term leader: Italy must hold elections no later than early next year.

The question for Draghi is whether he wants to hold his coalition together for several more months. The question, for parties, is whether they want to stay in a unity government that is popular overall but has benefited few of its members individually.

The leader of the foundering, vaguely populist Five Star Movement, Giuseppe Conte, has been quarreling with Draghi and saying his group’s priorities are being ignored. Leaders of parties on the right feel confident they could win power for themselves whenever Italy holds a vote, giving them incentive for early elections.

In his Senate address, occasionally raising his voice, Draghi celebrated the government’s work in helping Italy through the acute parts of the pandemic emergency and, more recently, in scrambling to obtain alternative energy sources amid the war. But he noted that in the past months, political parties have shown a growing desire to distinguish themselves, leading to divisions, including a move last week from the Five Star Movement to boycott a parliamentary vote.

“The desire to move forward together has gradually faded,” Draghi said.

When Draghi went to the presidential palace last week and asked Italian President Sergio Mattarella to resign, many pundits figured Draghi had determined the fractures were irreparable, and that he wanted no part of shepherding a chaotic government to the finish line. But Mattarella rejected Draghi’s resignation and sent him back to parliament, giving him some time to rethink the matter as parties held talks.

In the meantime, Draghi received many entreaties to stay on a bit longer — including from more than 2,000 mayors in a petition. Polls show two-thirds of Italians want Draghi to stay on. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez wrote an op-ed in Politico saying that “Europe needs leaders like Mario.”

Whenever Draghi leaves the job, it will usher in major changes in Rome: any election would favor a group of center-right and far-right parties that will likely band together. Some of those parties have held Euroskeptic and pro-Russian views in the past, though it’s unclear what approach they’d take in power. Giorgia Meloni, who’s nationalist Brother’s of Italy party is Italy’s most popular and is the lone opposition group, has vocally supported Ukraine against Russia.

