Russian forces fires seven missiles at the Odessa region overnight, the Ukrainian military’s southern command said. One was shot down by air defense, while six missiles hit a village there.

Ukraine fears that if the war drags on into winter, it would give Russian forces time to dig in and make counterattacks more difficult. “It is very important for us not to enter the winter,” said Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak. After winter, when the Russians will have more time to dig in, it will certainly be more difficult.”