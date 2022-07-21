The world’s oldest male panda, beloved in Hong Kong, dies at 35

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An An, the oldest known male giant panda, who brought “fond memories and heartwarming moments” to the people of Hong Kong, passed away Thursday following health complications. He was 35 — or 105 in panda years. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight According to a statement released by Ocean Park, the theme park where An An lived for 23 years, the giant panda showed clear signs of deterioration over the past few weeks — barely touching his food and drinking only small amounts of fluid toward the end of his life. The park provided medical care to alleviate the panda’s discomfort, but his condition reached a dire state. He was euthanized Thursday morning.

“An An is an indispensable member of our family and has grown together with the Park. He has also built a strong bond of friendship with locals and tourists alike,” said Paulo Pong, the chairman of Ocean Park. “His cleverness and playfulness will be dearly missed.”

Ocean Park set up a condolence booth at the panda enclosure, where staff placed white flowers to bid farewell to their fuzzy friend. Guest books were also laid out in the conservatory for visitors to write tributes to An An.

“An An, you have brought so many good memories to everyone,” Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee wrote in a statement shared on social media. “You are still with us in our hearts, rest in peace.”

An An, who was born in China’s Sichuan province, was a gift to Hong Kong from the Chinese central government in 1999 — a soft-power symbol of the city’s deepening ties with Beijing, two years after Hong Kong’s return to China following 156 years of colonial rule. China, where the giant panda originates and where it has become a national symbol, practices panda diplomacy, giving the beloved creatures as gifts throughout the world.

An An arrived in the city with Jia Jia, his female companion, who died in 2016 at age 38. One Washington Post editor recalls singing with a group of children at a welcome ceremony for the two. They would go on to become somewhat of an obsession in Hong Kong, their every act live-streamed.

Since the turn of the century, thousands of locals and tourists would visit the theme park’s panda conservatory to get a glimpse of An An and Jia Jia bathing in rock pools or chewing on loose shoots of bamboo. When temperatures rose, the two would bask in private air-conditioned enclosures.

The average life span of a wild panda is 14 to 20 years, but they can live much longer in captivity, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

In 2007, Beijing gave Hong Kong two more pandas, Ying Ying and Le Le, with the hope that they would produce offspring, as pandas grow increasingly vulnerable to extinction. There are about 1,800 pandas living in the wild.

For 13 years, Ying Ying and Le Le did not mate (pandas in captivity are notoriously disinterested in procreation unless conditions are right), until the coronavirus pandemic struck and the park temporarily shut to the public in spring 2020. Images of the two copulating made front-page news around the world. In September 2020, Ocean Park announced that although Ying Ying displayed signs of pregnancy, she was not pregnant.

“We hope Ying Ying and Le Le will mate naturally again in the next breeding season,” Michael Boos, executive director of zoological operations and conservation at Ocean Park said at the time.

