War in Ukraine

Ukraine live briefing: Russian gas flows to Germany resume; CIA says no sign Putin in bad health

By
and 
 
July 21, 2022 at 3:42 a.m. EDT
Boys play with plastic guns at a makeshift checkpoint on a highway in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on July 20, 2022.
Boys play with plastic guns at a makeshift checkpoint on a highway in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on July 20, 2022. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Natural gas is flowing again through the main pipeline between Russia and Germany, but fears persist that Moscow could use energy as leverage against European countries, in retaliation for sanctions. Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • Russian state company Gazprom resumed gas flows to Germany on Thursday, Loveday Morris reports from Bexbach, Germany. The move eases European fears that scheduled maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would become a permanent shutdown. But wider concerns about the continent’s energy crisis persist, and the European Union has asked countries to ration gas ahead of winter.
  • CIA Director William J. Burns said there was no intelligence suggesting Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from ill health. After widespread speculation that Putin is sick, possibly with cancer, Burns quipped that Putin remains “entirely too healthy.” Burns estimated that 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the Ukraine war and as many as 45,000 wounded.
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov indicated Moscow’s ambitions go beyond Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, which has been ravaged by fighting. He told state media it made no sense to revive peace talks in the current context and said Russia would expand its territorial goals in the war if Western weapons keep arriving in Kyiv.

Battlefield updates

  • Russian strikes killed three people in Kharkiv, including a 13-year-old boy who waiting at a bus stop on Wednesday, the governor of the northeastern region said.
  • The United States is expected to send four more HIMARS to Ukraine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has announced. Kyiv says the high-mobility artillery rocket systems are making a difference on the battlefield.
  • Ukrainian forces are stepping up attacks in Kherson, which Russian forces captured earlier in the war. Ukraine’s armed forces said they hit a Russian radar and a supply route via the Antonovsky bridge in the southern region this week.

From our correspondents

Ukraine says Big Tech has dropped the ball on Russian propaganda: Will Oremus writes about new research that finds YouTube and Twitter are ignoring requests to take down hate and disinformation targeting Ukrainians.

As the war grinds toward its sixth month, the research shows that many requests by Ukrainian officials to take down social media posts flagged as Russian propaganda or anti-Ukrainian hate speech seem to be going unheeded.

