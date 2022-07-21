Sri Lanka raids anti-government protest camp as new president takes power

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sri Lankan security forces raided a protest camp outside the presidential office early Friday, hours after the country’s new leader was sworn in. At least 50 people were injured, Reuters reported, citing protest organizers. If confirmed, it would mark one of the harshest crackdowns since demonstrations engulfed the South Asian country, where the economy has collapsed.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe imposed a state of emergency days ago, citing public security concerns. Shortly after midnight, scores of security troops raided the main protest camp in the commercial capital, Colombo, taking down tents and clashing with demonstrators, video from the scene showed.

Protesters had announced just before the crackdown that they would vacate the presidential office on Friday afternoon.

Wickremesinghe took office Thursday, following the resignation of former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country earlier this month. He had previously been prime minister and acting president. Protesters had seized many key government buildings in recent weeks, including the presidential residence, though they have voluntarily left most of them.

Despite being elected by a sizable majority in parliament to the top job, Wickremesinghe remains deeply unpopular with protesters. He is widely seen as an establishment figure and an ally of the ousted Rajapaksa regime that many hold responsible for the economic crisis that has left millions with little food and fuel.

Advertisement

“For the first time Sri Lanka’s recent past, citizens have collectively risen up to show we can stand against power,” said Harinda Fonseka, a protester. The raid, he said, suggested authorities felt threatened.

Julie Chung, the U.S. ambassador to Sri Lanka, tweeted she was “deeply concerned” about the raid. “We urge restraint by authorities & immediate access to medical attention for those injured,” she said.

Lopes reported from Singapore and Masih from Colombo, Sri Lanka.

GiftOutline Gift Article