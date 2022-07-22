Police raid kills 18 in Rio, sparking outcry and accusations of abuse

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A police raid on a Brazilian slum killed 18 people on Thursday, one of the bloodiest assaults targeting drug traffickers in Rio’s low-income neighborhoods. As bullets sprayed from helicopters above, 400 heavily armed officers swarmed Complexo do Alemao, a dense Rio de Janeiro neighborhood. The operation, which started in the early hours of Thursday and lasted for 12 hours, killed at least 18 people, including one police officer and a bystander. Backed by 10 armored vehicles and four helicopters, the officers were hunting a criminal gang suspected of robbing banks and cargo, police said in a statement.

“There are signs of major human rights violations, and the possibility of this being one of the operations with the highest number of deaths in Rio de Janeiro,” the state’s public defense office said in a statement.

Residents carried bloody bodies on sheets following the raid, shouting “justice, peace.” Photos on social media showed burst pipes, pockmarked buildings, and debris across the neighborhood of 70,000 people on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil’s police forces are some of the deadliest in the world, killing six times more civilians per year than their U.S. counterparts despite having just two-thirds the population, according to the Igarape Institute, a think tank based in Rio. Raids have become increasingly lethal.

In May, a police raid on another Rio de Janeiro favela killed 23 people, and last year, a shootout in a third slum left at least 29 people dead.

The police defended Thursday’s killings, saying they were attacked from the start of the operation.

“We chose the day and time to try our best and avoid conflict,” Ronaldo Oliveira, who handles operations for Rio police, said at a news conference. “The reaction of the police is a response to the actions of the criminals.”

According to police, the suspects, dressed in military uniforms to confound officers during the raid, erected blockades along the roads and used residents as human shields.

Violence and police brutality have emerged as hot-button issues ahead of the country’s presidential election this October. Brazil’s right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking a second term, has said that criminals should “die like roaches.” Catering to his tough-on-crime base, he introduced bills that would expand protections for police officers who kill on the job. But the president is up against the Supreme Court and human rights groups.

In February, the Supreme Court unanimously ordered the state of Rio de Janeiro to present a plan to reduce police lethality during raids and curb human rights violations by security forces. The court ruled that home raids can only happen during the day and must be justified and limited.

Following Thursday’s police raid, Bolsonaro criticized the Supreme Court’s orders in a Facebook Live address, saying it hamstrings officers in the middle of battle, giving criminals an advantage.

“They are protected by the decision of the Supreme Court. The more they are protected, the better armed they become,” said Bolsonaro, who is trailing electoral rival, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva by double digits in the polls.

Earlier on Thursday, the Brazilian Workers’ Party officially nominated Lula as their candidate for the election. Lula, who led Brazil from 2003-2010 spent almost two years behind bars for a corruption conviction that was later annulled.

Lula has said he wants to redefine the police’s role in Brazilian slums, saying they often make matters worse in already violent neighborhoods.

“Many times, when police go there, they don’t go to solve violence,” he said at a meeting with low-income community leaders last year. “They contribute, they bring in violence as well.”

