U.N. court rejects Myanmar’s opposition to Rohingya genocide case

The United Nations’ top court ruled Friday that a case accusing Myanmar of committing genocide against Rohingya Muslims can proceed, paving the way for hearings that will examine the state’s culpability in violence that drove nearly 1 million Rohingya from their homes. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The case is only the third of its kind in U.N. history and marks the first international reckoning with Myanmar’s alleged atrocities, which include indiscriminate killings, torture and mass rape.

The International Court of Justice’s decision coincides with deepening instability in Myanmar, a country once heralded for its progress toward democracy. In February 2021, military leaders seized power, jailing members of the elected National League for Democracy and crushing resistance. In consolidating control, the military used many of the same strategies honed in its decades-long campaign against ethnic minorities such as the Rohingya.

Joan E. Donoghue, the ICJ’s presiding judge, said the court rejected all four of Myanmar’s preliminary opposition motions. Among them was its claim that the court does not have jurisdiction because the case was brought by Gambia, a small African nation, on behalf of the Rohingya. Judge Xue Hanqin of China cast the only dissenting vote.

The case will now move on to assess the allegations of genocide, starting with written arguments from both parties and proceeding to oral arguments.

“The court’s judgment was a complete victory,” Arsalan Suleman, one of the lawyers representing Gambia, said from The Hague. With support from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Gambia filed the case at the ICJ in 2019, arguing that Myanmar’s military leaders systematically conducted “clearance operations” against the Rohingya.

The ruling “shows that Myanmar cannot escape accountability for its crimes,” said Suleman. “It shows that under the genocide convention, states can hold other states to account for their violations.”

Representatives of Myanmar’s military, known as the Tatmadaw, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Myanmar sought to dismiss the ICJ case even before last year’s coup, when Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi defended the country at The Hague, eliciting condemnation from international human rights activists and former allies.

Following the coup, military leaders have maintained that the case is illegitimate. But the opposition’s shadow administration operating largely in exile has withdrawn its opposition to the case and said it accepts the ICJ’s jurisdiction to hear arguments on whether the country violated terms of the 1948 genocide convention. It has also urged the United Nations not to recognize the junta’s representatives to the ICJ, arguing that doing so grants them legitimacy on the global stage.

Friday’s ruling brings relief and hope to many of the Rohingya, who fled Myanmar five years ago amid a drastic rise in military violence. But it should also serve as a “slap in the face” to powerful governments, including the United States, that did not act earlier to prevent or redress the suffering of the Rohingya, said Wai Wai Nu, a pro-democracy Rohingya activist and founder of the Women’s Peace Network in Myanmar. Persecution of the Rohingya has been widely documented, including in a U.N. probe, she noted.

“This case should bring shame to powerful countries. It should show the international community how it failed — how it continues to fail — the Rohingya,” Wai Wai Nu said from Washington. Several of her family members are among the 900,000 Rohingya who have been living in squalid refugee camps in Bangladesh, where food insecurity and crime reportedly have surged since the start of the pandemic.

In March, the Biden administration said it considered the Myanmar military’s actions toward the Rohingya as genocide. The long-delayed move was welcomed by Rohingya activists who hope to see similar action from other countries, including the United Kingdom and members of the European Union.

“The crimes that have happened need to be exposed on the global stage,” said Andrea Gittleman, senior program manager for the Simon-Skjodt Center for the Prevention of Genocide, which was among the first American institutions to designate the treatment of the Rohingya as genocide.

“But it’s also not enough,” Gittleman added. Greater accountability is needed, including within Myanmar and neighboring countries, where the majority of the Rohingya continue to reside, she said.

Cape Diamond in Yangon, Myanmar, contributed reporting to this report.

