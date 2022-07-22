War in Ukraine

Ukraine Live Briefing: Turkey says grain deal set to be signed; U.K. says Russia could ‘run out of steam’

By
and 
 
Updated July 22, 2022 at 3:55 a.m. EDT|Published July 22, 2022 at 3:39 a.m. EDT
Workers storage grain at a terminal during barley harvesting in Odesa region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 23, 2022.
Workers storage grain at a terminal during barley harvesting in Odesa region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 23, 2022. (Stringer/Reuters)
Skip to main content

Turkey says a deal it has brokered between Russia and Ukraine, along with the United Nations, will be signed later on Friday to allow exports of grain from blockaded Ukrainian ports. Here’s the latest on the war and its impact across the globe.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Key developments

  • Turkey announced that a deal between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations will be signed Friday to resume Ukraine’s stalled grain exports. An estimated 22 million tons of grain are waiting to be shipped, unable to be moved since Russia’s invasion in February. However neither Ukraine nor Russia have confirmed that a deal is ready to sign, with President Volodymyr Zelensky only saying that “we also expect news for our state from Turkey” in a late-night statement Thursday.
  • American officials will focus on ensuring that Russia actually implements the agreement and allows the grain to leave blockaded Black Sea ports, U.S. State Dept spokesman Ned Price said. “Russia has weaponized food during this conflict,” Price said at a Thursday news briefing.
  • Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine is likely to “run out of steam” in the coming weeks, amid material and workforce shortages, the chief of Britain’s intelligence service said Thursday. “They will have to pause in some way,” Richard Moore, the chief of MI6, said in rare public remarks by the serving head of British intelligence. He added that a pause by Russian forces would “give the Ukrainians the opportunity to strike back.”

Battlefield updates

  • Ukraine has the potential to inflict major losses on Russia and make gains on the battlefield, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his late-night address. “Every one of these Russian attacks is an argument for Ukraine to receive more HIMARS and other modern and effective weapons,” he said.
  • Strikes in Kharkiv killed at least three people and injured another 23 on Thursday, according to the regional governor and on-the-ground reports. Ukraine’s national police accused Moscow of targeting densely populated areas of the city, the country’s second largest.
  • The regional governor of Luhansk gave a grisly accounting of war-battered cities in his province, which includes Severodonetsk. Serhiy Haidai wrote on Telegram: “The humanitarian situation is critical, the bodies of the dead are still lying on the streets, no one is taking them away, the heat is doing its job.”

From our correspondents

Moscow is using the mercenary outfit Wagner Group to raise Russia’s profile in Africa: The Post’s Pentagon correspondent, Karoun Demirjian, reports that U.S. senators evaluating President Biden’s nominees for two influential military assignments said Thursday that Russia’s spreading influence in volatile parts of Africa is jeopardizing American interests.

Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee appealed to Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley, Biden’s nominee to lead U.S. Africa Command, to detail how he would endeavor to counter Russia’s activities on the continent. Langley agreed that Russian expansion in Africa posed a threat to U.S. interests, saying: “The Wagner group, they have ill intentions,” and noting that the organization has helped to proliferate Russia’s already significant portfolio of arms sales in Africa.

Loading...
Loading...