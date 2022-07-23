Ukraine Live Briefing: U.S. pledges new military aid package; missiles hit central Ukraine

Key developments
- The latest U.S. military aid includes four HIMARS, or M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, which give Ukraine’s military the long-range capabilities its generals consider vital to outgun Russian forces. The package also includes howitzer ammunition and funding for up to 580 Phoenix Ghost drones.
- Grain exports could start in the next two weeks, with the deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations aiming to free up an estimated 22 million tons of grain stuck in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion. U.N. Secretary General António Guterres hailed the agreement he co-signed as a “beacon of hope” on the Black Sea, but many have expressed skepticism about whether Russia will stick to its terms, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying his country’s “confidence in Russia’s reliability is pretty much nil.”
- Lithuania is lifting a ban on rail transport to Kaliningrad of E.U.-sanctioned goods across its territory to the Russian enclave on the Baltic Sea, according to Russia media reports. Russia has threatened retaliation when the ban was imposed in June, but now the E.U. says the transit ban only affects road, not rail, transport.
Battlefield updates
- Russian missiles hit a military airfield in Kirovohrad in central Ukraine early on Saturday, local officials said, causing deaths and casualties and also hitting rail infrastructure.
- Several strikes hit the center of Kharkiv in the northeast of the country early on Saturday, the city’s mayor said, damaging a residential building and the city’s university.
- Heavy fighting has continued in Kherson region over the past 48 hours, as Ukrainian forces try to push back Russian troops, says the latest update from the U.K. defense ministry. Russian supply lines west of the Dnipro river are at risk, which could leave the Russian-occupied city of Kherson exposed.
Global impact
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken called his Ukrainian counterpart and assured Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba of the importance the U.S. attaches to ensuring accountability for atrocities committed by Russia’s armed forces.
- Germany’s government is bailing out energy supplier Uniper, an importer of Russian gas which has been hit hard by reduced volumes flowing to Germany, by taking a stake in the company. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the 30% stake was “necessary to stabilize Uniper now” as the firm is “of paramount significance” to the country’s energy supplies.
From our correspondents
Fleeing war, Ukrainians find open arms but a closed border: For many Ukrainians escaping war in their homeland, reaching the United States proved to be an arduous journey, Arelis R. Hernández and Witney Shefte report.
Some made it across the U.S. border with their families, only to encounter hardship on the other side. Others flew across an ocean only to find the U.S. border shut — leaving them trapped in an unfamiliar foreign country, confused and disillusioned, as discovered.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: The United States announced a new $270 million package of military aid for Kyiv, after a deal to allow grain exports was signed by Ukraine and Russia on Friday, giving hope that the world food shortage can be eased.
The fight: Russia’s recent operational pause, which analysts identified in recent weeks as an effort to regroup troops before doubling down on Ukraine’s south and east, appears to be ending. Russia appears set to resume ground offensives, with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu telling troops on Saturday to intensify attacks “in all operational sectors” of Ukraine.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
