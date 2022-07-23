Russian missiles strike Odessa port day after grain deal, Ukraine says

ODESSA — Ukrainian officials accused Russian forces of striking the Black Sea port of Odessa with missiles on Saturday, a day after Moscow and Kyiv agreed to restart shipments of blockaded grain in a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.
“It took less than 24 hours for Russia to launch a missile attack on Odesa’s port, breaking its promises,” said Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian foreign ministry, who charged Moscow with “undermining its commitments” to the U.N. and Turkey under the grain agreement.
“In case of non-fulfillment, Russia will bear full responsibility for global food crisis,” he said.
The U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget A. Brink, described the strike as “outrageous.”
Friday’s deal, designed to help release millions of tons of grain trapped in Ukraine, involved Russian assurances it would not attack merchant ships or port facilities involved in the initiative.
The agreement marked a step toward easing a crisis that has exposed many countries to the threat of rising hunger, especially in Africa and the Middle East.
Francis reported from London. Stern reported from Kyiv.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: The United States announced a new $270 million package of military aid for Kyiv, after a deal to allow grain exports was signed by Ukraine and Russia on Friday, giving hope that the world food shortage can be eased.
The fight: Russia’s recent operational pause, which analysts identified in recent weeks as an effort to regroup troops before doubling down on Ukraine’s south and east, appears to be ending. Russia appears set to resume ground offensives, with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu telling troops on Saturday to intensify attacks “in all operational sectors” of Ukraine.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.