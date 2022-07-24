Ukraine Live Briefing: Zelensky accuses Russia of ‘barbarism’ after Odessa attack; 2 Americans killed in Donbas

His city occupied, a Ukrainian mayor fights to save his community Mykola Khanatov is a mayor without a city, Dalton Bennett reports from Novomoskovsk, Ukraine. Now in exile after fleeing the war in his hometown of Popasna, he and other city officials have begun the painstaking process of trying to rebuild the administration they left behind.

Bennett writes: “Their headquarters is a three-car garage, 170 miles west in the town of Novomoskovsk. At the school next door, the mayor works out of a former classroom, the walls lined with pictures drawn by students with messages reading ‘Lets go Ukraine’ and ‘Think happy’ scribbled in crayon. Their new city planning meetings are spent organizing humanitarian deliveries to exhausted families from Popasna and helping others navigate the bureaucracy of a government at war. With most of the city’s 20,000 residents displaced, and those still there facing increasingly dire conditions, the need is growing.”