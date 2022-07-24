Ukraine Live Briefing: Zelensky accuses Russia of ‘barbarism’ after Odessa attack; 2 Americans killed in Donbas

Key developments
- Zelensky, accusing Russia of “barbarism” after the attack on Odessa, joined a chorus of condemnation from Western leaders. The attack came only hours after a deal signed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations to resume the export of some 22 million tons of grain blocked in Ukrainian ports.
- Turkey said Russia denied carrying out the missile strikes, though Russia has not commented directly. No deaths or injuries were reported, and the missiles did not hit any grain silos, the Ukrainian military said. The country’s infrastructure minister said preparations for export shipments were continuing. The city’s mayor said on Facebook that the historic center of Odessa should be added to the UNESCO World Heritage List to protect it from attacks.
- Two Americans were killed in Donbas, a State Department spokesperson told The Washington Post, without providing further details. A Ukrainian commander, Ruslan Miroshnichenko, on Sunday identified the men as Luke Lusyszyn and Bryan Young, and said they were killed alongside Canadian national Emile-Antoine Roy-Sirois and Edvard Selander Patrignani from Sweden near the town of Siversk in the Donetsk region.
- Ukrainian officials want more advanced HIMARs rocket systems — but the United States says it’s complicated. Soldiers say the dozen U.S. multiple-launch precision rocket systems are a “game changer,” The Post reports from near Izyum, Ukraine, and Washington. Yet the Biden administration is slowly parceling out the rocket systems, watching how the Ukrainians handle them — and how the Russians respond.
Battlefield updates
- The British Defense Ministry has dismissed Russian claims it has expanded its military operation. The U.K.’s daily intelligence update said that long-term control of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions — which have been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the invasion — “was almost certainly an original goal of the invasion.”
- Russian forces have continued their attacks on the settlements in the eastern region of Kharkiv, which borders Russia and is home to Ukraine’s second-largest city. Ukraine’s armed forces said early Sunday that at least 12 settlements had been targeted by barrel and rocket artillery.
- Ukrainian forces are advancing in Russian-held Kherson, Zelensky said in his nightly address Saturday. In a report published Saturday, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said Ukrainian forces probably have recaptured some areas in Kherson, but they are difficult to specify due to a lack of information from authorities.
Global impact
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that “only Russian-U.S. talks can put an end” to the war. Orban, during a speech in Romania, said only Washington could give security guarantees that Russia wants, adding that the E.U. “should not side with the Ukrainians, but position itself” between both sides.
- There was much skepticism about the grain deal even before Saturday’s missile strike. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said his country’s “confidence in Russia’s reliability is pretty much nil.”
- A House delegation led by Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) visited Kyiv. Zelensky told the delegation on Saturday: “We appreciate the help of the United States in defending our territory,” and stressed the importance of U.S. security assistance to Ukraine. They also discussed plans for postwar reconstruction.
From our correspondents
His city occupied, a Ukrainian mayor fights to save his community Mykola Khanatov is a mayor without a city, Dalton Bennett reports from Novomoskovsk, Ukraine. Now in exile after fleeing the war in his hometown of Popasna, he and other city officials have begun the painstaking process of trying to rebuild the administration they left behind.
Bennett writes: “Their headquarters is a three-car garage, 170 miles west in the town of Novomoskovsk. At the school next door, the mayor works out of a former classroom, the walls lined with pictures drawn by students with messages reading ‘Lets go Ukraine’ and ‘Think happy’ scribbled in crayon. Their new city planning meetings are spent organizing humanitarian deliveries to exhausted families from Popasna and helping others navigate the bureaucracy of a government at war. With most of the city’s 20,000 residents displaced, and those still there facing increasingly dire conditions, the need is growing.”
Isabelle Khurshudyan, Karen DeYoung, Alex Horton and Karoun Demirjian contributed to this report.