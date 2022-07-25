War in Ukraine
Europe

Russia’s Gazprom to slash gas to Germany, as Putin fosters uncertainty in Europe

July 25, 2022 at 11:51 a.m. EDT
The sun rises behind the landfall of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipelinein Lubmin, Germany. (Markus Schreiber/AP)
BERLIN — Russian energy giant Gazprom on Monday said it would halve gas supplies through its main pipeline to Germany, keeping European countries in a state of uncertainty as they scramble to prepare for winter.

Starting Wednesday, the daily gas flow through the pipeline will be 33 million cubic meters, Gazprom said, citing problems with a turbine. That amounts to about 20 percent of capacity — half of the level it had been.

The move came just days after Gazprom turned back on the critical Nord Stream 1 pipeline after scheduled maintenance, offering some relief — albeit brief — to global energy markets.

German officials are especially worried about gas supplies for winter and have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of using gas as leverage against Western countries backing Ukraine and have been racing to fill their gas storage facilities before winter.

Klaus Müller, the head of Germany’s energy regulator, the Federal Network Agency, confirmed that Gazprom had officially indicated that flows through the pipeline would be cut to 20 percent starting Wednesday.

