Ukraine Live Briefing: Lavrov rallies support in Africa; grain deal fragile after Odessa attack

Key developments
- Ukraine has called for shipping companies to take part in a caravan to transport grain but says efforts to resume grain exports will not be easy following Russia’s missile strike on the port of Odessa. Saturday’s attack came less than 24 hours after a deal to release Ukrainian grain was signed.
- Ukraine says it is now within range of targets in the Kherson region as part of a counteroffensive in the south. Analysts say exact military positions in the area are difficult to pinpoint because of a lack of official information.
- Britain’s defense ministry says Russia is faced with a “dilemma” over whether to press on with its offensive in the east or bolster its defenses in the south.
Battlefield updates
- Russia is struggling to extract and repair vehicles damaged in the fighting, according to British military intelligence. A repair facility in Barvinok, near the border with Ukraine, had some 300 damaged vehicles including tanks and trucks inside, the U.K. reports.
- All three bridges controlled by Russia leading into occupied Kherson city have been damaged over the past week, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War says. These include a bridge over a dam at the Nova Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.
- Rescue teams in the city of Chuhuiv have been digging people from the rubble of buildings destroyed in overnight attacks, the governor of Kharkiv region, Oleh Synyehubov, said in a post on Telegram.
From our correspondents
A Virginia family’s push to give a Ukrainian orphan respite from war. Shortly after they met the energetic brown-haired, blue-eyed 9-year-old girl from Ukraine, Jenny Bradshaw, her husband and their 17-year-old twin daughters were smitten, Dana Hedgpeth reports. The family had researched the possibility of adopting from overseas and realized after a month-long exchange program in December with the girl at their home in Centreville, Va., that it was the right time. She fit in well with their family.
However, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine this year, the family’s efforts to adopt her have been stalled. More than 200 adoptions are completed every year from Ukraine to the United States, according to State Department statistics, but those have stopped amid the conflict.
Now, Bradshaw and her husband, Holt, are part of a group of would-be parents in the United States who are lobbying Ukrainian adoption authorities and U.S. officials to try to raise awareness of their plight. And while the families wait for the normal adoptions to resume, they want the dozens of Ukrainian orphans who have already done exchange programs in the United States to be able to come and stay a few months with them. “We’re not asking for a special exception or to skirt around the full adoption process,” Bradshaw said. “We just want to give her a break and respite from the war.”
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Ukrainian President V0lodymyr Zelensky condemned the missile attack on the port of Odessa, which took place less than a day after the signing of a deal with Russia to allow the export of blockaded grain supplies. Four Russian Kalibr missiles were fired at the port, the Ukrainian military said.
The fight: Russia’s recent operational pause, which analysts identified in recent weeks as an effort to regroup troops before doubling down on Ukraine’s south and east, appears to be ending. Russia appears set to resume ground offensives, with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu telling troops on Saturday to intensify attacks “in all operational sectors” of Ukraine.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
