War in Ukraine
U.K. to host 2023 Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine for ‘security’ reasons

By
July 25, 2022 at 8:27 a.m. EDT
Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrates after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Palaolimpico arena, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Britain is to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine, which won the competition in May, organizers have confirmed.

Traditionally, the winner plays host to the following year’s event. But with Ukraine embroiled in a war with Russia, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), organizer of the broadcast, announced last month that the show could not be held there. As Britain was this year’s runner-up, the EBU opened talks with the BBC.

“We’re exceptionally grateful that the BBC has accepted to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK in 2023,” said Eurovision executive supervisor Martin Österdahl in a statement Monday.

“The BBC has taken on hosting duties for other winning countries on four previous occasions. Continuing in this tradition of solidarity, we know that next year’s Contest will showcase the creativity and skill of one of Europe’s most experienced public broadcasters whilst ensuring this year’s winners, Ukraine, are celebrated and represented throughout the event.”

The statement added that “regrettably, next year’s event could not be held in Ukraine for safety and security reasons”.

Ukraine’s national broadcaster, UA: PBC, had earlier expressed disappointment at the EBU’s decision. But in Monday’s statement, Mykola Chernotytskyi, head of the broadcaster’s managing board, said they were “grateful to our BBC partners for showing solidarity with us.”

“I am confident that together we will be able to add Ukrainian spirit to this event and once again unite the whole of Europe around our common values of peace, support, celebrating diversity and talent,” he added.

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra took the top prize at this year’s Eurovision — the world’s longest-running televised music contest — in Turin, Italy, after a huge show of public support. Britain’s Sam Ryder came second.

The BBC will now begin the search for a host city for next year. It says prospective candidates will have to prove they have the right facilities and go through a bidding process. Glasgow and Manchester have expressed interest while Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle, Birmingham, Aberdeen, London, Brighton, Belfast and Cardiff could also be in the running.

The Eurovision final traditionally draws tens of millions of viewers from around the world, and doubles as a promotional vehicle for the host city.

