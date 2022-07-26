Droughts and more wildfires may be next for Britain after record heat wave

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — After Britain sweltered through its hottest day on record, emergency services are bracing for what could come next: drought and more wildfires. If the dry, hot spell does not relent, swaths of England could face drought next month, according to the U.K. Environment Agency. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight A depletion of rivers and reservoirs is affecting water quality, crop harvests and fish, the agency says. A fire chief called on British cities to get better prepared for the prospect of wildfires.

The country’s record temperatures last week — above 104 Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) — threatened to crack train tracks and melt airport runways. Subways suspended traffic, and London’s fire brigade said it had its busiest day since World War II.

Flames spread through more than 40 houses and shops in parts of London as the heat dome swept over Europe.

Advertisement

Scientists have pointed to the role of climate change in raising the likelihood of the heat wave on the continent, where wildfires forced thousands of people to flee and hundreds of deaths were reported in Spain and Portugal.

The punishing heat may have passed in Britain, but it exposed how much extreme weather can upend daily life, and it highlighted fears of more challenges.

“We must adapt to this change,” the London Fire Brigade said in an email Tuesday, describing the recent fires and temperatures as “an example of how we are increasingly being challenged” by the weather.

“We will learn lessons from the recent intense grass fires, evaluate our response and put in place any additional training that will help to keep Londoners and our firefighters safe,” it said.

Meanwhile, the U.K. Environment Agency has moved most of England into “prolonged dry weather” status, although hopes remained that rain could prevent it from declaring a drought.

Advertisement

A 2018 drought alert prompted hosepipe bans to help cut demand and save water for other uses like farming. The Environment Agency said in a briefing Monday that water levels were down and it was possible such restrictions could return this summer.

As the sense of urgency grows, the National Drought Group, including officials from the agency and water companies, convened Tuesday.

“We’ve had prolonged dry weather this year which has led to exceptionally low river flows across much of England and reservoir levels falling across Yorkshire, central and southwest England,” the Environment Agency wrote in an email on Tuesday.

It said the recent high temperatures would add pressure and that its response included monitoring river levels and fish rescues. “Water companies are also enacting their drought plans as a routine precaution to maintain water supply,” the agency added.

Advertisement

Firefighters are also making preparations. The weather may be cooler, “but the risk of wildfires remains,” the National Fire Chiefs Council said Monday.

England and Wales have seen more than 440 wildfires so far this year, up from 247 in all of 2021, “in part due to climate,” the group says.

A wildfire adviser for the council, fire chief David Swallow, said brigades in cities should prioritize the threat of wildfires and learn tactics from firefighters who are more used to battling flames in the countryside.

“Everything is bone-dry, and services need to recognize the risk they’ve now got,” he told the BBC. “If they don’t, then they’re naive.”

GiftOutline Gift Article