Spain and Portugal balk at gas rationing as Europe faces shortages

PARIS — Europe’s looming gas shortages have prompted tensions within the bloc as a number of southern European countries rebel against E.U. plans to cut gas use by as much as 15 percent from next month.
The European divides over looming gas shortages are expected to dominate a meeting of E.U. energy ministers on Tuesday, in which countries will discuss a plan by the European Commission that could force all 27 member states to cut gas use, regardless of their stored reserves and past reliance on Russia.
The meeting — which comes a day after Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would halve the natural gas flowing through its main pipeline to Germany — puts Berlin in a particularly difficult position.
The country’s political establishment for years viewed itself as a prudent guardian of European economic and political stability, pushing for tough austerity measures in countries like Spain, Greece and Portugal in the wake of the financial and sovereign debt crises, and condemning southern nations for supposedly living off the hard-earned income of northern and central Europeans.
People in Spain or Portugal should stop taking siestas and retiring early, leading German politicians and commentators repeatedly advised.
Germany now finds itself in a very different position: criticized for having ignored warnings over its long-standing reliance on Russian gas, it now needs the support from nations it has long portrayed as economic burdens.
E.U. countries had already agreed to phase out Russian fossil fuels by 2027. But the flow of gas may stop far sooner.
“The winter is coming and we don’t know how cold it will be, but what we know for sure that Putin will continue to play his dirty games,” Jozef Sikela, the Czech Republic’s minister of industry and trade, said Tuesday. European officials have accused Russia of using repairs as a pretext to squeeze Europe, causing prices to soar and giving President Vladimir Putin leverage against Western countries backing Ukraine in the war.
Germany has in particular been singled out for E.U.'s reliance on Russian gas, with the country having at times depended on Russia for over half of its supply.
“Unlike other countries, we Spaniards have not lived beyond our means from an energy point of view,” Spain’s Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Ribera Rodríguez said last week, in an apparent reference to Germany.
Spain, Portugal and other nations want any decision of gas curbs to be up to European governments, and not the European Commission.
Another form of compromise between southern European nations and other countries could be a more voluntary approach, in which countries would seek to curb consumption but not be forced to, or in which countries’ storage levels would play a bigger role.
Researcher have raised doubts over the assertion that gas curbs in Spain or Portugal would benefit Germany and other countries that are facing shortages. “Portugal, Spain and France are effectively isolated from the wider European market because of limited connections between Spain and France, and France and the north and east,” Ben McWilliams and Georg Zachmann, two research analysts with the economic policy think tank Bruegel, wrote in an analysis.
There are only limited options for those countries to share additional gas with their more impacted E.U. partners, for example by rerouting Algerian gas from Spain to Italy, which also has a heavy dependence on Russian supplies, they wrote.
Starting Wednesday, the daily gas flow through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline — the biggest between Russia and Western Europe — will be set at 33 million cubic meters, Gazprom said Monday. That amounts to about 20 percent of capacity, down from 40 percent. Gazprom cited problems with a turbine. Germany’s Ministry for the Economy and Climate said it saw no technical reason for the reduction in deliveries.
Germany is still dependent on Russia for around a third of its supplies and has been racing to fill up its gas storage facilities so that there will be enough supplies to heat homes this winter. This week’s further pipeline reductions will hamper German plans to have storage capacity 75 percent full by September and 95 percent by November.
Germany has begun to cut consumption wherever it can. Some landlords are already rationing hot water, which has been turned off in many public buildings, while lights have been dimmed and public fountains lie still.
Ariès reported from Brussels. Loveday Morris contributed to this report from Berlin.
